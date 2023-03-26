What's new

Honduras says there is ‘only one China’ as it officially cuts ties with Taiwan

Honduras says there is ‘only one China’ as it officially cuts ties with Taiwan

Honduras becomes the ninth diplomatic ally that Taipei has lost to Beijing since pro-independence president Tsai Ing-wen first took office
Honduras becomes the ninth diplomatic ally that Taipei has lost to Beijing since pro-independence president Tsai Ing-wen first took office

Honduras has cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the Latin American country announced on Saturday, saying it recognises “only one China in the world”.

Honduras is the ninth diplomatic ally that Taipei has lost to Beijing since pro-independence president Tsai Ing-wen first took office in May 2016. The move leaves Taiwan recognised by only 13 sovereign states.


Honduran and Taiwanese flags fly at Republic of China Square in Tegucigalpa
“The government of the Republic of Honduras recognises the existence of only one China in the world and that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China,” the ministry statement said.

It added that: “Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and as of today, the Honduran government has informed Taiwan the severance of diplomatic relations, pledging not to have any official relationship or contact with Taiwan.”


The announcement by Honduras’s foreign ministry comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and the United States, including over China’s increasing assertiveness toward self-ruled Taiwan.

China and Taiwan have been locked in a battle for diplomatic recognition since the sides split amid civil war in 1949, with Beijing spending billions to win recognition for its “One China” policy.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and refuses most contacts with countries that maintain formal ties with the island democracy. It threatens retaliation against countries merely for increasing contacts.

Taiwan still has ties with Belize, Paraguay and Guatemala in Latin America, and Vatican City. Most of its remaining partners are island nations in the Caribbean and South Pacific, along with Eswatini in southern Africa.

Despite China’s campaign of isolation, Taiwan retains robust informal ties with more than 100 other countries, most importantly the US. The US doesn’t have diplomatic relations with Taiwan but has maintained that Taipei is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific.

Honduras knows where the money is, lol.
 

