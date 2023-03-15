Real checkmate. And this despite warning from United States.
Honduras moves to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in pivot to China
Central American nation was one of Taipei’s last allies as Beijing poaches partners in region
President Xiomara Castro announced that Honduras, one of Taiwan’s last allies, would switch its diplomatic recognition to China. Relations between Taiwan and Honduras date back to 1941 © Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images
Eleanor Olcott in Hong Kong
48 MINUTES AGO
Honduras will ditch diplomatic relations with Taiwan as the country’s leftist president opens official relations with China, in a move that is set to further isolate Taipei.
President Xiomara Castro announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she had instructed officials to open official relations with China, which would involve the central American country cutting off ties with Taiwan.
Castro wrote the decision was “a sign of my determination to fulfil the government plan and expand borders”.
Beijing has sought to reduce Taipei’s influence on the global stage by blocking its membership in international organisations and luring away its allies with promises of investment and deeper trading relationships. China does not allow countries with which it has diplomatic ties to maintain official relations with Taiwan, over which it claims sovereignty.
China has successfully poached a series of Taiwan’s allies in central America and the Caribbean over the past five years, including Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama and the Dominican Republic.
