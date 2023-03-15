What's new

Honduras moves to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in pivot to China

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,995
1
9,241
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
Real checkmate. And this despite warning from United States.


Honduras moves to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in pivot to China

Central American nation was one of Taipei’s last allies as Beijing poaches partners in region

1678858260766.png

President Xiomara Castro announced that Honduras, one of Taiwan’s last allies, would switch its diplomatic recognition to China. Relations between Taiwan and Honduras date back to 1941 © Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images

Eleanor Olcott in Hong Kong
48 MINUTES AGO

Honduras will ditch diplomatic relations with Taiwan as the country’s leftist president opens official relations with China, in a move that is set to further isolate Taipei.

President Xiomara Castro announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she had instructed officials to open official relations with China, which would involve the central American country cutting off ties with Taiwan.

Castro wrote the decision was “a sign of my determination to fulfil the government plan and expand borders”.

Beijing has sought to reduce Taipei’s influence on the global stage by blocking its membership in international organisations and luring away its allies with promises of investment and deeper trading relationships. China does not allow countries with which it has diplomatic ties to maintain official relations with Taiwan, over which it claims sovereignty.

China has successfully poached a series of Taiwan’s allies in central America and the Caribbean over the past five years, including Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

More

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING NEWS: U.S. to Expand Troop Presence in Taiwan for Training Against China Threat
Replies
1
Views
212
Dalit
Dalit
Get Ya Wig Split
[Taiwan the 51st State]: Taiwan Foreign Minister Held High-Level Meeting in Washington
Replies
4
Views
193
PakFactor
PakFactor
Hamartia Antidote
Honduras ‘to keep Taiwan relations’
Replies
7
Views
585
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
China-Ukraine Dispute Simmers Over New Taiwan Group
Replies
8
Views
641
Menthol
Menthol
E
China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for Taiwan sales
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
mike2000 is back
mike2000 is back

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom