Honda sells record number of motorcycles in Pakistan .

Flight of falcon

May 22, 2019
It appears that Pakistan will cross 3 Million sales target this year.
Tremendous boost to the entire industry.

Atlas Honda records highest ever motorcycle sales in November | SAMAA

Atlas Honda has recorded the highest ever monthly motorcycle sales in Pakistan. As many as 128,503 units were sold in November 2021, according to the market sources. The data shared by Arif Habib Limited shows around 125,031 units were sold in October and November registered a 3% growth...
99 percent local parts is an amazing achievement by this brand .



Looking at the growing demand for the two-wheeler vehicle, Emerging Innovation - a bike manufacturing company - has set up a new production line for bikes called Revolt.

“We have set up the production plant with 99% deletion program; ie the company will use locally produced auto parts in the making of two-wheelers,” said the company’s country head Anwar Anees, adding, “The locally produced motorcycle will be 33% less costly with an increased fuel efficiency of 62-kilometre mileage.”


Motorcycle production booms as economy recovers | The Express Tribune

Industry players expect production to increase around 800,000 units
