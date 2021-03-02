Honda opens new engine assembling line in Munshiganj The company is committed to provide the highest quality products with reasonable prices and to contribute to the society by spreading the joy and freedom of mobility, says Honda Bangladesh MD and CEO

Japanese motorcycle brand Honda has launched a new engine assembling line along with safety riding activities at its manufacturing plant in Munshiganj.National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem inaugurated the assembling line during a factory visit by a NBR delegation recently, said a news release on Tuesday.NBR members Syed Golam Kibria, Dr Abdul Mannan Shikder, Zakia Sultana, Hafiz Ahmed Murshed, Apurba Kanti Das, Pradyut Kumar Sarkar accompanied the revenue body chief.Honda Bangladesh Managing Director and CEO Himihiko Katsuki and Head of Finance Shah Muhammad Ashequr Rahman were present along with him.The NBR chairman visited the production site, and spoke to some of the workers at the factory.Katsuki said the company is committed to provide the highest quality products with reasonable prices and to contribute to the society by spreading the joy and freedom of mobility.“We focus on localization of products as the motorcycle market is growing here with a promising customer base. And Bangladesh has great potential to grow, supported by the large population and the steady economic growth,” Katsuki said.Bangladesh Honda reportedly achieved cumulative motorcycle production of 200,000 units at end of December 2020 since commencing local production in 2013.