Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India new ‘Overseas Business’ vertical to make India an export hub

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announces new overseas business expansion vertical

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) announced the establishment of a new overseas business expansion vertical that will spearhead the two-wheeler manufacturer's exports from the country.The new vertical is located at Honda's Manesar facility. As per claims, it will integrate HMSI's export-import sales function with quality, purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics."With an eye on the future, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda's global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of 'Make in India, for India & the World' in the BS6 era," HMSI MD, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said."With this major organizational restructuring, the company is strengthening its business constitution and improving competitiveness to meet the high expectations from Global Honda," he added.Commencing its export operations in 2001 with the Honda Activa, HMSI crossed the cumulative export milestone of 10 lakh units in 2015. The two-wheeler manufacturer currently exports to 35 different markets across Europe, Central and Latin America, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan and SAARC nations.According to HMSI, its portfolio of 19 two-wheeler export models fulfils country-specific homologation and regulatory requirements, including Euro 5 emissions standard.