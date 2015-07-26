What's new

Honda, GM join forces to develop 'range of cars' in North America Engineering work will begin in early 2021

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,437
3
2,670
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Honda, GM join forces to develop 'range of cars' in North America
Engineering work will begin in early 2021

By Daniella GenoveseFOXBusiness

General Motors and Honda Motor Co. have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to team up in North America to share vehicle R&D and engineering costs.
Under the North American automotive alliance, both companies will share common vehicle platforms, including both electrified and internal combustion propulsion systems "that align with the vehicle platforms," GM said in a Thursday announcement.
Both companies plan to begin discussing their efforts to combine vehicle platforms and technology "immediately," with engineering work beginning in early 2021. Under the deal, the companies will work on a "range of vehicles to be sold under each company's distinct brands."

The combined efforts would effectively give both automakers the ability to "accelerate innovation" and "effectively deploy resources," GM said.
"This alliance will help both companies accelerate investment in future mobility innovation by freeing up additional resources," General Motors President Mark Reuss said. "Given our strong track record of collaboration, the companies would realize significant synergies in the development of today’s vehicle portfolio."

(iStock)
Honda recognizes that the alliance with GM will enable it to better "invest in future mobility technology, while maintaining our own distinct and competitive product offerings," said Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi.

The alliance builds upon a previous joint agreement by both companies earlier this year to develop two new electric vehicles for Honda "based on GM’s highly flexible global EV platform powered by Ultium batteries," GM said. Following this endeavor, the companies announced plans to "explore further co-development opportunities."
Both companies, which formed relations over two decades ago, have recently collaborated on fuel cells, batteries and the Cruise Origin shared autonomous vehicle.
The alliance will be overseen by a joint committee made up of senior executives from Honda and GM.

www.foxbusiness.com

Honda, GM join forces to develop 'range of cars' in North America

Under the deal, the companies will work on a "range of vehicles to be sold under each company's distinct brands."
www.foxbusiness.com www.foxbusiness.com
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,437
3
2,670
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mergers between USA and Japanese car companies was unthinkable in the 90's. Today....its the only way they can compete. GM has more experience with electric cars...Honda makes more reliable cars.

1599272517950.png
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,669
23
15,392
Country
United States
Location
United States
CrazyZ said:
Mergers between USA and Japanese car companies was unthinkable in the 90's. Today....its the only way they can compete. GM has more experience with electric cars...Honda makes more reliable cars
Click to expand...
Mazda? Ford bought 25% in 1979 and sold it back in 2015.

Diamond Star Mitsubishi-Chyrsler 1985-2015
 
Last edited:
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,437
3
2,670
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hamartia Antidote said:
Mazda? GM bought 25% in 1979 and sold it back in 2015.
Click to expand...
Can't compare today to previous decades. I think consolidation of the existing car markers is inevitable. It is the only way to survive the current crisis and compete with the new challengers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Hamartia Antidote Honda joins list of carmakers embedding Apple CarPlay, Android Auto China & Far East 0
S Chinese Battery Giant CATL Surges as Japan's Honda Plans to Buy 1% Stake China & Far East 0
Hamartia Antidote Tesla Model 3 beats Honda Civic as top-selling car in California Americas 16
AsianLion Congrats: Zero Auto Sales for Monoply of Corolla, Suzuki & Honda in Pakistan Pakistan Economy 82
striver44 Honda supplier to shift production from Wuhan to Philippines China & Far East 1
fisher1 Manufacturing Plant of Honda Atlas To Remain Closed For The Rest Of 2019 Pakistani Siasat 26
AsianLion Why Pakistanis stop buying new Japanese Cars: Loot Mafia Suzuki, Honda & Toyota face major Losses Pakistan Economy 37
Devil Soul Honda Atlas Cars’ profit plummets 77% Pakistan Economy 26
Devil Soul Honda halts production in Pakistan, Indus to follow Infrastructure & Development 103
GS Zhou China's CATL and Honda Sign Massive Electric Vehicle Battery Deal China & Far East 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top