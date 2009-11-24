What's new

Homosexuality can be called a mental disorder, Chinese court rules

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
4,126
-14
10,199
Country
China
Location
China
www.scmp.com

Chinese court ruled textbook can call homosexuality a mental disorder

A Chinese court upheld a ruling that a textbook calling homosexuality a mental disorder was not incorrect. The Hong Kong social worker who brought the case calls its judgment ‘baseless’.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

A Chinese court has upheld a ruling that a textbook description of homosexuality as “a psychological disorder” was not a factual error but merely an “academic view”.

The Chinese LGBT community, and the 24-year-old woman who filed the lawsuit, have expressed disappointment at the decision, handed down last week by the Suqian Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

Ou Jiayong, who also uses the name Xixi, said the court’s decision about what constituted a “factual error” was “random and baseless”.

In 2016, during her first year of study at the South China Agricultural University in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, Xixi came across a psychology textbook that described being gay as a mental disorder.

The 2013 edition of Mental Health Education for College Students, published by Jinan University Press, listed homosexuality under “common psychosexual disorders” – along with cross-dressing and fetishism. It stated that homosexuality “was believed to be a disruption of love and sex or perversion of the sex partner”.

The textbook is used by a number of Chinese universities and Xixi was concerned that it was perpetuating the belief that being gay was wrong.

In 2017, Xixi sued the publisher of the textbook, and online retailer JD.com that stocks it, demanding that it remove the reference and publicly apologise. She said the book was “poor quality work” as the statement was wrong, with no scientific basis to back it up.

Late last year, the Suyu District People’s Court in Suqian ruled in favour of the publishing house, saying that the opposing views of Xixi and the publisher were due to differences in opinion rather than a factual error.

In November, Xixi, now a social worker in Hong Kong, appealed against the ruling, but it wasn’t enough to sway the appeal court, which last week handed down its decision to uphold the previous judgment.

She said she believed the evidence she had provided was enough to prove the description of homosexuality as a mental disorder was wrong.

“Maybe this ruling is to reduce controversy,” she said. “But it has also allowed textbooks that pathologise homosexuality to continue circulating, which is a pity.”

Xixi’s lawsuit attracted a groundswell of support from China’s LGBT community, which publicly expressed disappointment at the case’s outcome.

Ah Qiang, spokesman for the Guangzhou-based non-governmental organisation PFLAG, a local peer support group for families and friends of the queer community, compared the textbook description of homosexuality to people believing that the sun revolved around the earth in its inaccuracy.

“The editor of the textbook apparently used viewpoints that do not match society’s perception of sexual minorities today,” Ah Qiang said.

China decriminalised homosexuality in 1997 and it was removed from a list of mental illnesses in 2001. But homosexuals who are “discordant with themselves” or who feel anxious or depressed because of their sexuality are still listed in the official Chinese Classification of Mental Disorders.

The World Health Organization declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder in 1990.

Xixi said that while she had exhausted all legal avenues available to overturn the ruling, there was still much more work to be done and a long way to go to address the situation.

“My lawyer and I will have some public sharing sessions, write up notes with others in the community and see if there’s anything else we can follow up,” she said.

This is a great victory for free speech! Not many countries in the world have the freedom to challenge the homosexual agenda!
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,374
-2
9,446
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Its not only a Mental illness but also it defies human nature. Ban it, and let the western values stay in west.

Given the fact that Egypt is One of the oldest civilizations in the world, they have had nice views of other people living in other parts of the world. They called West (Europe) land of the dead and/or land of darkness.
Europeans might have stolen chemistry and other Sciences from Muslims and then became colonial savages and made some technological advancements, they still live in the same darkness of dirty values that Egyptians had described already.

Again, a well made decision by Chinese court, this only shows that Chinese are a civilized people not a bunch of homosexuals.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
328
0
390
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Homosexual behavior is a combination of Nature and Nurture, so it is not something you are born with, your life experiences and traumas play an important role in someone coming out or declaring oneself as homosexual. But in the world we live in today, if you even try to talk about this you will be labeled as Homophobic, you will be bullied on Social media and the company you are working with will be forced to kick you out.
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.
Click to expand...
They don't believe in God, the majority of the people who identify as LGBTQ+ community are either Agnostics or Athesits.
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

PakistaniAtBahrain

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
988
0
1,318
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
Goritoes said:
Homosexual behavior is a combination of Nature and Nurture, so it is not something you are born with, your life experiences and traumas play an important role in someone coming out or declaring oneself as homosexual. But in the world we live in today, if you even try to talk about this you will be labeled as Homophobic, you will be bullied on Social media and the company you are working with will be forced to kick you out.


They don't believe in God, the majority of the people who identify as LGBTQ+ community are either Agnostics or Athesits.
Click to expand...
these LGBT and liberals are chipping away at the very bricks and mortar of civilisation. eventually their world will come crashing down.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
328
0
390
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
these LGBT and liberals are chipping away at the very bricks and mortar of civilisation. eventually their world will come crashing down.
Click to expand...
Not anytime soon, it is their time and the time of Fitna and Zina as Allah told us, these people will flourish and will be considered the best among us ( unfortunately ), the thing is that the louder their voices will become the more confused they will make their agenda, take the Trans people as an example the 3rd wave Feminists and Free the nipple gang was having the time of their life until dudes dress up as girls/women and start invading women's personal space and sports and stealing all the opportunities from the biological Women, it creates a massive difference between Feminists and Trans people, they even clash on multiple occasions, I personally believe that they ( LGBT ) will make their own idea's confused and illogical, all we have to do it still back and watch, remember first there were 3 Genders, then comes a time when there were 10+ Genders, and now they say Gender is fluid, and even go as far as saying there are Millions of different genders haha.

take Elliot Page as an example, She was a girl and married to a girl and call herself lesbian, recently she came out as Trans man, which makes her a straight person because she is still in relationship with a women, so she is a " male " in relationship with a female, and yet she wants to call herself lesbian LOLLLLL , There are many dudes now who just wake up one day, dress as girls and say we are girls, now they have access to women/girls bathroom that is something scray, and also these dudes are taking parts in women sports and breaking records, while Biological girls are struggling against them because of there biological disadvantages, this whole situation is a shit show, but the thing is one can not talk about it especially in west, there was a time when LGBT people just ask for acceptance and not discrimination, now they are shoving their agenda down to everyone's throats and you can not say anything against it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

deathfromabove
House Of Rothschild: No One Can Understand What Has Happened To The Planet Without Re
2
Replies
26
Views
11K
rds2301
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom