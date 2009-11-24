Homosexuality can be called a mental disorder, Chinese court rules

PakistaniAtBahrain said: these LGBT and liberals are chipping away at the very bricks and mortar of civilisation. eventually their world will come crashing down. Click to expand...

Not anytime soon, it is their time and the time of Fitna and Zina as Allah told us, these people will flourish and will be considered the best among us ( unfortunately ), the thing is that the louder their voices will become the more confused they will make their agenda, take the Trans people as an example the 3rd wave Feminists and Free the nipple gang was having the time of their life until dudes dress up as girls/women and start invading women's personal space and sports and stealing all the opportunities from the biological Women, it creates a massive difference between Feminists and Trans people, they even clash on multiple occasions, I personally believe that they ( LGBT ) will make their own idea's confused and illogical, all we have to do it still back and watch, remember first there were 3 Genders, then comes a time when there were 10+ Genders, and now they say Gender is fluid, and even go as far as saying there are Millions of different genders haha.take Elliot Page as an example, She was a girl and married to a girl and call herself lesbian, recently she came out as Trans man, which makes her a straight person because she is still in relationship with a women, so she is a " male " in relationship with a female, and yet she wants to call herself lesbian LOLLLLL , There are many dudes now who just wake up one day, dress as girls and say we are girls, now they have access to women/girls bathroom that is something scray, and also these dudes are taking parts in women sports and breaking records, while Biological girls are struggling against them because of there biological disadvantages, this whole situation is a shit show, but the thing is one can not talk about it especially in west, there was a time when LGBT people just ask for acceptance and not discrimination, now they are shoving their agenda down to everyone's throats and you can not say anything against it.