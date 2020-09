Homes in majority-Black neighborhoods valued $48,000 less than non Black neighbourhoods in US

cash-out refinance

Well the values are market driven...and in big markets $48,000 is not much when housing goes for > $1 MillionPlus appraisals have nothing to do with selling price. Most people PREFER lower appraisals as this would allow them to pay lower property taxes.However the author was trying to do a https://www.businessinsider.com/per...undervaluing-homes-black-neighborhoods-2020-9 ). Meaning you owe say $300,000 on a mortgage and you get your house appraised for $1,000,000...the owner wants to get a loan for say $500,000 and use $300,000 to pay off the original mortgage and have $200,000 in cash handed to them.This is how shady 3rd party appraisals can cause a financial crisis of bad bank loans.So what the town says for taxation should be used as the max.