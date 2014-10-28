Homes in majority-Black neighborhoods valued $48,000 less than non Black neighbourhoods in US

That's driven by the market. I mean, are you going to force home prices to be the same across the board? This is some stupid shit.
The only time a 3rd party appraisal matters is when you are trying to suck out as much home equity into cash as you can using a bank loan. So I have no sympathy if a home appraiser doesn't give you a number better than the town's appraisal.
Did Home Refinancing Boom Trigger the Financial Crisis?
The residential housing market can burn down even when bankers restrain their lending, financial regulators dutifully police their beats and government officials tweak the right monetary dials. That's the conclusion of an interesting new study by economists including Nobel laureate Robert...
The residential housing market can burn down even when bankers restrain their lending, financial regulators dutifully police their beats and government officials tweak the right monetary dials.
That's the conclusion of an interesting new study
by economists including Nobel laureate Robert Merton
of Harvard
and Andrew Lo
of the MIT Sloan School of Management
. Under certain conditions, all it takes to fan the flames is for a critical mass of people to extract money from their homes in the form of home equity loans, sales and "cash-out" refinancing
. When that happens, the interplay of rampant mortgage refinancing, falling interest rates and rising home prices becomes a dangerous feedback loop.