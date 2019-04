1. Homeopathy works and is greatly effective.

1. Homeopathy works and is greatly effective.

Explanation : When Germans proclaim something, there's a lot of truth in their proclamation.



2. But the standards of homeopathy practitioners have fallen.

Explanation : The best minds of most countries the world over prefer to study allopathy to become a doctor. Homeopathy doesn't get best of students.



3. Much of the homeopathy's knowledge documentation has been destroyed in first half of 20th century.

Explanation : The two World Wars were probably a conspiracy to destroy the knowledge base of homeopathy and marginalize this system of medicine. It was orchestrated by cabal of pharmaceutical mafia in various western governments.



Now you know why homeopathic medicines are so ineffective in many parts of South Asia despite German proclamation.

