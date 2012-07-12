Homegrown terrorism in india

a very nice & an eye opener article for most..... There is no denying the fact that India has long suffered violence from extremist attacks based on separatists and secessionist movements, as well as ideological disagreements. The precise number of groups orchestrating attacks in India is hard to ascertain because of the splintering movements, but the country faces violence perpetrated by dozen of extremist groups..Apart from these, a new source of terrorism involving a radical Hindu fringe is also emerging in India; there is no doubt that hate against the Muslim minority in India has led to this type of terrorism.Initially the movement had its centre in West Bengal. In recent years, it has spread into less developed areas of rural central and eastern India through the activities of underground groups like the Communist Party of India (Maoist).They are especially concentrated in an area known as the "Red Corridor", where they control 92,000 square kilometers.Indian intelligence agencies have reported Belgaum to be a soft spot for terror modules as it is easier for them to carry out inter-state operations because of its location i.e. on the border of two states. Indore has been on the watch-list of security agencies since intelligence report's findings that a large number of Naxalite cadres underwent arms training in and around here. Over the past few years, groups of different insurgent movements have set up several modules in the city and many IM operatives have been arrested. More than 50 IM operatives held in jails in Ahmedabad that are arrested for being part of the IM's Gujarat module, which took to wings after the Godhra carnage in 2002.To top it,Some of them have been apprehended as abettors of militant organizations.For a record, on 1 may 2010, utter Pradesh police has arrested two officials of central reserve police force (CRPF) of India besides two retired police personnel for supplying arms and ammunition to the Maoist insurgents stolen from CRPF weapon stores. Many large hauls of RDX, belonging to the Indian Army have also been seized, leading the police to suspect that the RDX which comes into Maharashtra, is usually dumped in Aurangabad.If judiciously analyzed it would be evident thatIn the same vein,The government's authority is being challenged by the extremist forces, which have become more assertive and are able to impose their will on the State. Truly, these problems and threats are of absolutely indigenous nature.The country's security agencies have failed to evolve a clear and comprehensive strategy to combat homegrown terrorism. So,Also, it is foolish to think that a country, with diverse cultures, many separatist movements and extremist Hindus, has terror threats only from Pakistan and not from within.