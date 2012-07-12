Homegrown terrorism in india

Baby Leone
Aug 25, 2011
a very nice & an eye opener article for most....
Recently, a study of the state of affairs within India has indicated that India has a number of cities, well established for producing home-grown terrorism. With this study one thing is evident now that New Delhi is merely habitual in accusing Pakistan for imposing terrorism and violence across India. In reality, it is indigenous home-grown terror groups within India, which pose greatest threat to the state. There is no denying the fact that India has long suffered violence from extremist attacks based on separatists and secessionist movements, as well as ideological disagreements. The precise number of groups orchestrating attacks in India is hard to ascertain because of the splintering movements, but the country faces violence perpetrated by dozen of extremist groups. Over the past five decades, it has been up against three different types of militancy that are left-wing extremists, separatists and religious. The left-wing extremist groups that have engaged in terrorist activity include the Peoples Guerrilla Army (PGA), Peoples War Group (PWG), Maoist Communist Centre (MCC), Communist Party of India (Maoist) and Communist Party of India (Janashakti). The separatists groups are engaged in northeast India, Punjab and the Indian held Kashmir (IHK). In Assam, there are at least 35 known separatist groups. In Manipur, there is the Peoples Liberation Army. In Meghalaya, there is the Peoples Liberation Front of Meghalaya. Nagaland has at least three known insurgent entities; Punjab 12; Tripura 30 and Mizoram has two. Other than these, the Arunachal Dragon Force (ADF) in Arunachal Pradesh.Apart from these, a new source of terrorism involving a radical Hindu fringe is also emerging in India; there is no doubt that hate against the Muslim minority in India has led to this type of terrorism. Hindus from time to time had arranged the massacre of Muslims and Christians in different states. The Hindu extremist parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, want the 'majoritarian transformation of India, whereby the primacy of just one community (Hindu) can be asserted over all the others. Bal Thackeray, once in a weekly magazine named Prabodhan wrote: The Hindus should defend themselves from Islamist attacks by forming their own squads of suicide bombers. In other words, it was this agenda of extremist Hindus, which allowed them to engage in violent activities.According to the study, there are a number of places, persons or groups which are either hot beds of terrors or terror breeding factories. The Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are declared deadliest of all places and the activities of Maoists rebels on all time high. The training facilities of the militants and saboteurs are undeterred by the Indian Police and other law enforcing agencies. Initially the movement had its centre in West Bengal. In recent years, it has spread into less developed areas of rural central and eastern India through the activities of underground groups like the Communist Party of India (Maoist). As of 2009, Naxalites are active across approximately 220 districts in 20 states of India, accounting for about 40 percent of India's geographical area. They are especially concentrated in an area known as the "Red Corridor", where they control 92,000 square kilometers.Indian city of Pune provides safe haven for groups like the ULFA, Maoists and IM. As these groups plan attacks and provide logistical support for their activists through their modules in Pune. Indian intelligence agencies have reported Belgaum to be a soft spot for terror modules as it is easier for them to carry out inter-state operations because of its location i.e. on the border of two states. Indore has been on the watch-list of security agencies since intelligence report's findings that a large number of Naxalite cadres underwent arms training in and around here. Over the past few years, groups of different insurgent movements have set up several modules in the city and many IM operatives have been arrested. More than 50 IM operatives held in jails in Ahmedabad that are arrested for being part of the IM's Gujarat module, which took to wings after the Godhra carnage in 2002. The financial capital of India, Mumbai, provides refuge to several operatives of the country's different separatist movements. Even the e-mails claiming responsibility for the Varanasi blast were sent from here. Where the terrorists belonging to Shiv Sena and other Hindu militant groups are permanent sources of terrorism, the Sirojni Nagar terror training camp of Shiv Sena has become a comprehensive security threat for both India and Pakistan. This place is considered to be a permanent source of threat for minorities in India and also a major hurdle in Pakistan-India peace process.To top it, Indian security personnel including officials from military, police intelligence and civil armed forces have also been found to be fomenting or actively aiding violence and terrorism within and outside India. Some of them have been apprehended as abettors of militant organizations. Recently, a group of police officials posted at police headquarters in Kohima, Assam has been taken into custody by India's Assam Rifles on 20 April 2012 for not only having links with militant groups active in Assam but also facilitating them in storage of arms and ammunition. A day prior to that, a junior commissioned officer of Indian Army and two of his colleagues were arrested along with weapons, which they were about to provide to the insurgents. The nexus between the Indian security forces personnel and the militants they are fighting against is older and stronger. For a record, on 1 may 2010, utter Pradesh police has arrested two officials of central reserve police force (CRPF) of India besides two retired police personnel for supplying arms and ammunition to the Maoist insurgents stolen from CRPF weapon stores. Many large hauls of RDX, belonging to the Indian Army have also been seized, leading the police to suspect that the RDX which comes into Maharashtra, is usually dumped in Aurangabad. Not only this, Indian held Kashmir (IHK) is another name which is known world over to be the victim of the acts of terror unleashed by the Indian Army, Indian security forces and police. Experts say that the growing brutalities by occupying forces have, on one side failed to eliminate the insurgency and the freedom movement while on the other side these inhuman acts were giving birth to terrorism as well. If judiciously analyzed it would be evident that the rise in the Naxal violence is because of the growing sense of alienation and oppression that has left a large section of the rural population systematically marginalised. Poverty, lack of land reforms, caste discrimination and oppression, and injustice has led the poor tribals to go berserk against the powers that be. In the same vein, there are Muslims groups fighting against the discrimination faced by their community. The Indian mujahideen is described by the global intelligence firm called Stratfor as a relatively amateurish group that has been able to carry out low to medium intensity attacks. The members are mostly local Muslims. The demands of the Indian mujahideen, like some other groups in the country, have tended to be domestic. The group has declared an open war against India accusing the army of killing thousands of Muslims in Kashmir and also directing its ire at the Mumbai Police Anti-Terrorist Squad charging it of harassing the Muslims minority.India is in a big mess; its internal decay is advancing at an alarming pace. The government's authority is being challenged by the extremist forces, which have become more assertive and are able to impose their will on the State. Truly, these problems and threats are of absolutely indigenous nature.The country's security agencies have failed to evolve a clear and comprehensive strategy to combat homegrown terrorism. So, instead of blaming Pakistan for every ill that takes place in India, New Delhi should take steps to tackle terrorism in an efficient manner. Also, it is foolish to think that a country, with diverse cultures, many separatist movements and extremist Hindus, has terror threats only from Pakistan and not from within.
