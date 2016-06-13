/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Home, sweet home: More overseas Chinese scientists deciding to return home

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by TaiShang, Jun 13, 2016.

  1. Jun 13, 2016 #1
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    More overseas Chinese scientists deciding to return home
    June 13, 2016

    China's increased investment in science and technology is having a global impact on the field. Higher wages and improved facilities are drawing some of the country's top scientific minds back to China. The effort is also increasing collaboration with overseas institutions.

    Inside the University of Sydney's state of the art Nanoscience Hub. Chunle Xiong is carrying out work on an unimaginable scale. After moving to Australia to join the university 8 years ago - Xiong has gained a reputation for being a pioneer in photonics - controlling photons or particles of light in a way that scientists say will transform the world around us.

    "Providing breathtaking increases in processing power and new functionality that will provide technologies that will address some of the grand challenges that we face as a society in communications, in computing but also in safeguarding, security and healthcare," Professor Benjamin Eggleton with University of Sydney said.

    At the time Xiong went overseas to further his studies and research - he says the career options for scientists in China were limited.

    'At that moment the investment from the Chinese government to research was not as big as now - my feeling at that moment was not much experimental facilities for research," Chunle Xiong with University of Sydney said.

    But China's commitment to science and technology has changed.

    "The investment, the building up of capacity, and the creation of the real scale of excellence in a number of areas has been really breathtaking," Professor Eggleton said.

    There used to be a theory that nation's standing was measured by its military might. But it appears for many countries that science and technology are the new standards."

    "I think what the Chinese government has realised now consistently over the last 2 or 3 decades is that maybe the number of universities we have that occupy positions among the global top 100 are going to be equally important, indeed more important indicators of our true national power," UNSW's Laurie Pearcey said.

    That consistent investment is also prompting prominent scientists including Chunle Xiong to consider a move back to China.

    "I've started actually contacting universities in China to find out where is the best for my research," Xiong said.

    Several Australian universities have established collaborative programs with Chinese institutions and the Chinese government.

    "From UNSW's point of view -- we are tapping into the world's largest, most rapidly rising investor in science and technology," Pearcey said.

    Scientists say the benefits from those efforts -- will go well beyond borders.

    @AndrewJin , @Jlaw , @ahojunk , @cirr , @ChineseTiger1986 , @WSHH , @yusheng , @Chinese-Dragon , @Chinese Bamboo , @cnleio , @Daniel808 et al
     
  2. Jun 13, 2016 #2
    ahojunk

    ahojunk INT'L MOD

    That could be a loss to Australia but a gain to China!

    I hope this scientist stays in Australia. (We have clean air, lol. We also have kangaroos and koalas, lol.)

    But that's the way things are. If you want more quality people, you have to create the right environment and provide the right incentives.

    In the final analysis, money talks, bullsh*t walks.... again!

    With lots of money, China with the right leadership can make great things happen.
     
    Last edited: Jun 13, 2016
  3. Jun 13, 2016 #3
    AndrewJin

    AndrewJin ELITE MEMBER

    No surprise. Even when China was at her hardest time, a lot of overseas Chinese were willing to come back to make a contribution.
     
  4. Jun 13, 2016 #4
    saiyan0321

    saiyan0321 SENIOR MEMBER

    That's very good. Very very good. I hate it when our ( Indian Pakistan) intelligentsia leave and work over there. They should go there, learn from them and come back here and implement it. The govt must provide incentives and working environment to allow them to thrive and improve and grow.

    Brain drain is a very critical problem for a nation.

    Good for China.
     
  5. Jun 13, 2016 #5
    AndrewJin

    AndrewJin ELITE MEMBER

    They will go where there is job, wealth and opportunity. I don't think we should judge those migrant and they have the right to enjoy a better life. It's just a natural process. Some of them will come back when the situation is getting better.
     
  6. Jun 13, 2016 #6
    saiyan0321

    saiyan0321 SENIOR MEMBER

    Obviously they have to earn. I don't blame them but the govt which doesn't provide them the necessary facilities in their home nation to not only feed their interests but also allow them to work here. Its the govts job to counter brain drain by providing facilities at their home nation and the govt incompetence in this regard is what annoys me.
     
  7. Jun 13, 2016 #7
    ahojunk

    ahojunk INT'L MOD

    .
    May I ask which "incompetent government" are you referring to?
     
  8. Jun 13, 2016 #8
    Echo_419

    Echo_419 ELITE MEMBER

    A successful model for us to emulate :china:

    It takes balls to say no a better life abroad & contribute to your nation, even if it means less pay & worse living standards. Unfortunately not many people have them :(
     
  9. Jun 13, 2016 #9
    AndrewJin

    AndrewJin ELITE MEMBER

    There are some, of course there aren't many.
    In 1940s-1950s, a lot of renowned scientists came back to China from US.
    And more overseas Chinese contributed through investment, for example those richest guys in Malaysia and Thailand.
    I think overseas Indians are also doing that, though on a lesser scale.
     
  10. Jun 13, 2016 #10
    gambit

    gambit PROFESSIONAL

    I guess we can say that those who permanently moved to the US, and their contribution made the US great, are 'ball-less' ? :lol:

    But think about it for a moment, if you can.

    Why do people want to leave their birth countries to start ? Less pay and more inferior living standards ? The it begs the question of why their birth countries did not have the correct environment for these bright people in the first place ?

    http://www.expatica.com/nl/moving-to/Moving-home-Reverse-culture-shock_104957.html

    I know many Chinese who are caught in their own versions of reverse cultural shock. Same for your fellow Indians. It is not that the US is 'perfect' in any stretch of the imagination. It is because after a few yrs of living in the US, warts and all our other flaws, the US is the better alternative for them, and more importantly for their children. These people are not 'ball-less'. In fact, they are more courageous than you give them credit.
     
  11. Jun 13, 2016 #11
    Jlaw

    Jlaw ELITE MEMBER

    I can't speak for Australia but science students in Canada have a hard time finding jobs even with a doctoral degree other than teaching. I have a friend from China who was a chemist doing research in Beijing. Tempted by advertisement from Canada about better opportunities for scientists and researchers, she immigrated to Canada.

    However, she later found out that her 10 years experience in China did not count for experience. For her to do the same work she was doing back home she would have to get higher education even though she has a Master from a Chinese university. In a nutshell she would need to start at the bottom, but the job prospects were weak. Poor friend worked at a retailer for three years part-time making minimum wage. She cannot go back because of losing face.
     
  12. Jun 13, 2016 #12
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    I agree. Hence, the key is to provide greener pastures at home to ensure brain re-gain. China appears to be on the right track; the lose of talent is a non-traditional security issue.
     
  13. Jun 13, 2016 #13
    AndrewJin

    AndrewJin ELITE MEMBER

    Losing face is a common issue.
    Some people abroad live a hard life....but they dare not to go back....
    Especially nowadays, people find a lot of their colleagues and classmates earn a lot more back home, and no need to work until 65-70(?) to get pension....Again, losing face is not a small issue.
     
  14. Jun 13, 2016 #14
    Jlaw

    Jlaw ELITE MEMBER

    Well that is changing for younger folks ( 30 or less), which is a good thing. To me, sometimes people make bad decisions but if you can undo the wrong choice, just DO IT! and forget what other people think. Better to undo the wrong instead of suffer for the rest of your life.
     
  15. Jun 13, 2016 #15
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Exactly. At around 2010, I went to the US for MA and I really had no intention to come back home, talking big and stuff. Then, I returned and could not care less what others might be thinking. It was a nice experience, but, an experience, after all, which cannot last forever.

    Home always better.
     
