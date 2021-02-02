Home minister terms Al Jazeera report as yellow journalism Asaduzzaman Khan said, "A vested quarter is behind the report with a specific purpose. The report has been made to put government into trouble by humiliating Bangladesh"

TBS Report03 February, 2021, 01:15 pmLast modified: 03 February, 2021, 02:28 pmAsaduzzaman Khan said, "A vested quarter is behind the report with a specific purpose. The report has been made to put government into trouble by humiliating Bangladesh"Al Jazeera’s report is yellow journalism, says Home Minister. Photo/CourtesyAl Jazeera’s report is yellow journalism, says Home Minister. Photo/CourtesyTerming Al Jazeera's recent report as yellow journalism, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday claimed that the report is baseless, terrorist-patronised and is a part of conspiracy against Bangladesh.The minister came up with the remarks while responding to reporters today, reports Somoy TV.Asaduzzaman Khan said, "A vested quarter is behind the report with a specific purpose. The report has been made to put government into trouble by humiliating Bangladesh."KEEP READING-Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera published a report titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" on Monday.Hours after publishing the report, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, termed it as politically motivated "smear campaign" by notorious individuals associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami extremist group.