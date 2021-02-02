What's new

Home minister terms Al Jazeera report as yellow journalism

BANGLADESH
TBS Report
03 February, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2021, 02:28 pm

Asaduzzaman Khan said, "A vested quarter is behind the report with a specific purpose. The report has been made to put government into trouble by humiliating Bangladesh"

Al Jazeera’s report is yellow journalism, says Home Minister. Photo/Courtesy


Al Jazeera’s report is yellow journalism, says Home Minister. Photo/Courtesy

Terming Al Jazeera's recent report as yellow journalism, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday claimed that the report is baseless, terrorist-patronised and is a part of conspiracy against Bangladesh.

The minister came up with the remarks while responding to reporters today, reports Somoy TV.

Asaduzzaman Khan said, "A vested quarter is behind the report with a specific purpose. The report has been made to put government into trouble by humiliating Bangladesh."

Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera published a report titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" on Monday.

Hours after publishing the report, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, termed it as politically motivated "smear campaign" by notorious individuals associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami extremist group.

tbsnews.net

