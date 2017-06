Home is where you heart is. Home is the place you feel most comfortable and secured in. Home is the place you have the deepest affection for, the place you want to run to for celebrating your joys and grieving your sorrows. Home is where we all go for Eid.



To Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammah Nawaz Sharif and his entire family, home is London.



With the country facing a continuous crisis on international front thanks to non-existent foreign policy, with internal unrest on corruption saga, terrorism and what not, any sane Pakistani will expect his leader, which is supposed to be the elected PM by the way, to be here with him in these times of despair to celebrate whatever little joy we are showered upon in shape of Eid. However the Prime Minster like every year, along with some 100 family and friends have chosen to leave Pakistan and Pakistani people behind for a country where he feels more comfortable and at home, to England in order celebrate Eid along with his whole family at home.



These are the people we call leaders of PAKISTAN? This is a political party that represent Pakistani masses?



Do we seriously have people who will blame Imran and Zardari for something in response to this message? to this simple question? For whom the justification of these merry travels is some corruption by PTI? Are there still people shameful enough to support and defend this just because it is coming from a political party that they support and yet BOLD enough to claim they are Pakistani? Frankly speaking, if we have people who do not find in them to denounce these actions by Nawaz we then DESERVE to be rules by such thugs who will come to loot us on working days and retreat to their comfort zones abroad on vacations.



Everyone goes home on Eid vacations, PM goes to London to prove what he see as his home? The entire PMLN leadership along with its supporters should be ashamed of this.



Meanwhile, can some one just tell Maryam that while she and daddy were going home to England there were blasts in the country they rule, in a place called parachinar and some 55-60 of the people from the same nation they claim to LEAD were killed. Also wish them happy holidays and a blessed Eid!



Lets just hope the message gets delivered:





Today is a sad day for me being a Pakistani, this is a sad sickening feeling and thought that came to my mind. Not because i support PTI or PPP or anyother party but because i am a PAKISTANI.

