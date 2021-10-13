What's new

Holy Quran was placed under the feet of Lord Hanuman during a puja ceremony, sparked protest and riot in Cumilla

Status
Not open for further replies.
B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,522
-5
11,257
Insulting Qur'an, vandalizing protests at Puja Mandap in Comilla



By Reader.News on October 13, 2021 5:50 pm

Extreme tension has erupted among local devout Muslims over the rescue of the Holy Qur'an from under the feet of a goddess at a puja mandapa in Comilla.

Police rushed to the spot after news broke that a Koran had been placed on the feet of an idol at a shrine in Nanuardighi area of Comilla around 10am on Wednesday.

The people are protesting against the desecration of the Qur'an. Police are trying to control the situation. However, they are trying to find out who placed the Holy Qur'an under the feet of the Goddess or in the puja mandapa. Meanwhile, the puja celebration committee has alleged that miscreants attacked some of their puja mandals.

Nirmal Pal, secretary of the puja celebration committee, said several puja mandals were attacked for insulting the Qur'an. He said police went to rescue the idol after a rumor spread that it was kept in an idol of a puja mandapa in Nanuardighi area of the city and a group of people tried to attack several puja mandapas soon after.

Attempts were made to attack some of the mandapas but they could not enter due to police obstruction but the gates or front installations were vandalized, ”he said.

Comilla District Superintendent of Police Farooq Ahmed said they are now trying to control the situation. ”We are supplying petrol. Let's control the situation first. However, I cannot say at the moment how many mandapas have been attacked.

কুমিল্লায় পূজা মন্ডপে কোরআন অবমাননা, বিক্ষোভ ভাঙচুর
কুমিল্লায় পূজা মন্ডপে কোরআন অবমাননা, বিক্ষোভ ভাঙচুর

By পাঠক.নিউজ on অক্টোবর ১৩, ২০২১ ৫:৫০ অপরাহ্ন
.
কুমিল্লা শহরের একটি পূজামণ্ডপে দেবীর পায়ের নীচ থেকে পবিত্র ‘কোরআন শরীফ উদ্ধারের ঘটনাকে কেন্দ্র করে স্থানীয় ধর্মপ্রাণ মুসলমানদের মধ্য চরম উত্তেজনা ছড়িয়ে পড়েছে।

বুধবার সকাল ১০টার দিকে কুমিল্লা শহরের নানুয়ারদীঘি এলাকার একটি পূজামণ্ডপের মূর্তির পায়ে কোরআন রাখার খবর ছড়িয়ে পড়ার পর পুলিশ গিয়ে তা উদ্ধার করে।

কোরআন অবমাননাকারীদের শাস্তির দাবীতে এ বিক্ষোভ চলছে সাধারণ মানুষের। পুলিশ পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণের চেষ্টা করছে।

তবে কে বা কারা পবিত্র কোরআন শরীফ দেবীর পায়ের নিচে বা পূজা মন্ডপে রাখলো সেটা খুঁজার চেষ্টা করছে। ইতোমধ্যে সেখানকার পূজা উদযাপন কমিটির অভিযোগ করা হয়েছে তাদের কয়েকটি পুজা মন্ডপে হামলা করেছে দুস্কৃতকারীরা।


পূজা উদযাপন কমিটির সম্পাদক নির্মল পাল জানান, কোরআন অবমাননার কারণে কয়েকটি পূজামণ্ডপে হামলা হয়েছে

তিনি বলেন শহরের নানুয়ারদীঘি এলাকার একটি পূজামণ্ডপের প্রতিমায় কোরআন রাখার খবর ছড়িয়ে পড়ার পর পুলিশ গিয়ে তা উদ্ধার করে এবং এরপর পরই একদল ব্যক্তি বেশ কিছু পূজামণ্ডপে হামলার চেষ্টা চালায়। কয়েকটি মণ্ডপে হামলার চেষ্টা হয়েছে কিন্তু পুলিশের বাধায় ভেতরে ঢুকতে না পারলেও গেইট বা সামনের স্থাপনা ভাংচুর করেছে,” বলছিলেন তিনি।

কুমিল্লা জেলা পুলিশ সুপার ফারুক আহমেদ বলেছেন তারা এখন পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণের চেষ্টা করছেন।”আমরা পেট্রল দিচ্ছি। আগে পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণ করি। তবে কয়টি মণ্ডপে হামলার চেষ্টা হয়েছে এ মূহুর্তে বলতে পারছি না।

Protest at Cumilla by angry Muslims:
www.google.com

কুমিল্লায় পূজা মন্ডপে কোরআন অবমাননা, বিক্ষোভ ভাঙচুর | পাঠক নিউজ

www.google.com www.google.com


The Quran was recovered by the OC of Police:

 
Last edited:
B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,522
-5
11,257
State Minister for Religion has been directed to look into the incident in Comilla

1634143928072.jpeg


Star Online reports Wednesday, October 13, 2021 08:00 PM State Minister for Religion. Faridul Haque Khan. Photo:

State Minister for Religion. Faridul Haque Khan said, we have received a news about the desecration of Quran in Comilla. The local administration has been directed to look into the matter. He said this in a video message on Wednesday.

The state minister for religion said, “Those involved in the recent destruction of religion will be brought under the law. No one will take the law into their own hands. '

He called upon all to adhere to religious fervor and discipline.

কুমিল্লার ঘটনা খতিয়ে দেখতে নির্দেশ দেওয়া হয়েছে: ধর্ম প্রতিমন্ত্রী

স্টার অনলাইন রিপোর্ট
বুধবার, অক্টোবর ১৩, ২০২১ ০৮:০০ অপরাহ্ন
ধর্ম প্রতিমন্ত্রী মো. ফরিদুল হক খান। ছবি:

ধর্ম প্রতিমন্ত্রী মো. ফরিদুল হক খান। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
ধর্ম প্রতিমন্ত্রী মো. ফরিদুল হক খান বলেছেন, কুমিল্লায় কুরআন অবমাননার বিষয়ে একটি খবর আমাদের কাছে এসেছে। বিষয়টি খতিয়ে দেখতে স্থানীয় প্রশাসনকে নির্দেশ দেওয়া হয়েছে।

আজ বুধবার এক ভিডিও বার্তায় তিনি এ কথা বলেন।
ধর্ম প্রতিমন্ত্রী বলেন, 'ধর্মীয় সম্প্রতি বিনষ্ট করার জন্য যারা জড়িত তাদের আইনের আওতায় আনা হবে। কেউ আইন নিজের হাতে তুলে নিবেন না।'

সকলকে ধর্মীয় সম্প্রতি ও শৃংখলা মেনে চলার আহ্বান জানান তিনি।
 
Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,668
1
5,000
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You know a nation is doomed, when their behavior epitomizes "Jahiliyyah" and "Kufr." Both israel and india are hurtling toward their destruction, when they continue with their fascist, heinous acts of oppression against the weak and helpless. What these Jahils in india do not realize is that their acts are only marking them for a destruction that would haunt their very existence in this world and the hereafter. The horrifying nature of their punishment, is unbeknownst to them, as they toddle toward their deaths.

Today, as watch what is going on in the world today, only validates and vindicates what our beloved Prophet Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam has foretold. That Muslims would be attacked from every height and every direction in the Age of Fitna. That we would be hopelessly be powerless to stand and fight against such oppression, because majority of us Muslims are but husk and not the grain. Our state of Imaan is shameful and pathetic, so when I see such acts being carried out by Kafirs, my blood boils and rages to fight against such demonic creatures who oppress with impunity in Palestine, in Hindustan, in Yemen, in Iraq, in Syria and in Libya.

Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah will not help us, if we are ones who knowingly commit acts of wickedness in the dark. For if you stand to establish your Imaan, then be ready to face trials, tribulations, atrocities, poverty, hunger and oppression. If that all sounds to much of doom and gloom for making the effort to establish Imaan in Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah, then I got news for you ... No one will go into heaven looking like what we are today.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
5,060
-1
8,482
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The BD govt is an indian poodle and wont do much to upset hindus. Never thought BD muslims are so meek.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
35,701
416
75,558
Country
United States
Location
United States
Since the BD prime minister supports this sort of activity its muslim population either has to accept and adjust this or decide if Bangladesh is still a country for muslims to practice their faith freely or nearing its status as another state in the Indian federation.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom