Holy Quran was placed under the feet of Lord Hanuman during a puja ceremony, sparked protest and riot in Cumilla

Insulting Qur'an, vandalizing protests at Puja Mandap in Comilla
By Reader.News on October 13, 2021 5:50 pm
Extreme tension has erupted among local devout Muslims over the rescue of the Holy Qur'an from under the feet of a goddess at a puja mandapa in Comilla.
Police rushed to the spot after news broke that a Koran had been placed on the feet of an idol at a shrine in Nanuardighi area of Comilla around 10am on Wednesday.
The people are protesting against the desecration of the Qur'an. Police are trying to control the situation. However, they are trying to find out who placed the Holy Qur'an under the feet of the Goddess or in the puja mandapa. Meanwhile, the puja celebration committee has alleged that miscreants attacked some of their puja mandals.
Nirmal Pal, secretary of the puja celebration committee, said several puja mandals were attacked for insulting the Qur'an. He said police went to rescue the idol after a rumor spread that it was kept in an idol of a puja mandapa in Nanuardighi area of the city and a group of people tried to attack several puja mandapas soon after.
Attempts were made to attack some of the mandapas but they could not enter due to police obstruction but the gates or front installations were vandalized, ”he said.
Comilla District Superintendent of Police Farooq Ahmed said they are now trying to control the situation. ”We are supplying petrol. Let's control the situation first. However, I cannot say at the moment how many mandapas have been attacked.
কুমিল্লায় পূজা মন্ডপে কোরআন অবমাননা, বিক্ষোভ ভাঙচুর
By পাঠক.নিউজ on অক্টোবর ১৩, ২০২১ ৫:৫০ অপরাহ্ন
কুমিল্লা শহরের একটি পূজামণ্ডপে দেবীর পায়ের নীচ থেকে পবিত্র ‘কোরআন শরীফ উদ্ধারের ঘটনাকে কেন্দ্র করে স্থানীয় ধর্মপ্রাণ মুসলমানদের মধ্য চরম উত্তেজনা ছড়িয়ে পড়েছে।
বুধবার সকাল ১০টার দিকে কুমিল্লা শহরের নানুয়ারদীঘি এলাকার একটি পূজামণ্ডপের মূর্তির পায়ে কোরআন রাখার খবর ছড়িয়ে পড়ার পর পুলিশ গিয়ে তা উদ্ধার করে।
কোরআন অবমাননাকারীদের শাস্তির দাবীতে এ বিক্ষোভ চলছে সাধারণ মানুষের। পুলিশ পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণের চেষ্টা করছে।
তবে কে বা কারা পবিত্র কোরআন শরীফ দেবীর পায়ের নিচে বা পূজা মন্ডপে রাখলো সেটা খুঁজার চেষ্টা করছে। ইতোমধ্যে সেখানকার পূজা উদযাপন কমিটির অভিযোগ করা হয়েছে তাদের কয়েকটি পুজা মন্ডপে হামলা করেছে দুস্কৃতকারীরা।
পূজা উদযাপন কমিটির সম্পাদক নির্মল পাল জানান, কোরআন অবমাননার কারণে কয়েকটি পূজামণ্ডপে হামলা হয়েছে
তিনি বলেন শহরের নানুয়ারদীঘি এলাকার একটি পূজামণ্ডপের প্রতিমায় কোরআন রাখার খবর ছড়িয়ে পড়ার পর পুলিশ গিয়ে তা উদ্ধার করে এবং এরপর পরই একদল ব্যক্তি বেশ কিছু পূজামণ্ডপে হামলার চেষ্টা চালায়। কয়েকটি মণ্ডপে হামলার চেষ্টা হয়েছে কিন্তু পুলিশের বাধায় ভেতরে ঢুকতে না পারলেও গেইট বা সামনের স্থাপনা ভাংচুর করেছে,” বলছিলেন তিনি।
কুমিল্লা জেলা পুলিশ সুপার ফারুক আহমেদ বলেছেন তারা এখন পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণের চেষ্টা করছেন।”আমরা পেট্রল দিচ্ছি। আগে পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণ করি। তবে কয়টি মণ্ডপে হামলার চেষ্টা হয়েছে এ মূহুর্তে বলতে পারছি না।
Protest at Cumilla by angry Muslims:
The Quran was recovered by the OC of Police:
