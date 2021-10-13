Holy Quran was placed under the feet of Lord Hanuman during a puja ceremony, sparked protest and riot in Cumilla

You know a nation is doomed, when their behavior epitomizes "Jahiliyyah" and "Kufr." Both israel and india are hurtling toward their destruction, when they continue with their fascist, heinous acts of oppression against the weak and helpless. What these Jahils in india do not realize is that their acts are only marking them for a destruction that would haunt their very existence in this world and the hereafter. The horrifying nature of their punishment, is unbeknownst to them, as they toddle toward their deaths.



Today, as watch what is going on in the world today, only validates and vindicates what our beloved Prophet Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam has foretold. That Muslims would be attacked from every height and every direction in the Age of Fitna. That we would be hopelessly be powerless to stand and fight against such oppression, because majority of us Muslims are but husk and not the grain. Our state of Imaan is shameful and pathetic, so when I see such acts being carried out by Kafirs, my blood boils and rages to fight against such demonic creatures who oppress with impunity in Palestine, in Hindustan, in Yemen, in Iraq, in Syria and in Libya.



Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah will not help us, if we are ones who knowingly commit acts of wickedness in the dark. For if you stand to establish your Imaan, then be ready to face trials, tribulations, atrocities, poverty, hunger and oppression. If that all sounds to much of doom and gloom for making the effort to establish Imaan in Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah, then I got news for you ... No one will go into heaven looking like what we are today.