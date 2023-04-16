Holy Land Christians say attacks rising in far-right Israel

@Foinikas , I am increasingly of the belief that these western europe christians (and american now) have been a curse on the world. They have contributed nothing but misery and genocide in God's name all across the globe. And today, they are doing it vicariously through the zionist baby killers.



Makes me think the global east i.e. asia and orthodox europe like greece, was infact more civilized all along. They just got the upper hand and as you know, history is written by the victors.