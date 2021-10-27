What's new

Holy Hell ! Now An Agni Pankh Patil Promises Indians Entire Kashmir

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
"Someday, India Will Have Whole Of Kashmir": Top Air Force Officer
Budgam Landing Anniversary: Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of Western Air Command, Air Marshal Amit Dev, also said the people in Azad Kashmir are not being treated very fairly by the Pakistanis.
All IndiaPress Trust of IndiaUpdated: October 27, 2021 5:04 pm IST



'Someday, India Will Have Whole Of Kashmir': Top Air Force Officer

Budgam Anniversary: However, Air Marshal Amit Dev said there was no plan at the moment.


Srinagar:
A top Air Force officer on Wednesday said there was no plan "at the moment" to capture Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir), but expressed the hope that someday India will have the "whole of Kashmir".
Speaking to reporters at an event here to mark the 75th anniversary of the Indian troops' Budgam landing, Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of Western Air Command, Air Marshal Amit Dev, also said the people in Azad Kashmir are not being treated very fairly by the Pakistanis.
“...All the activities which were carried out by the Indian Air Force and the Army (on October 27, 1947) resulted in ensuring the freedom of this part of Kashmir. I am sure that someday, the Azad Kashmir will also join this part of Kashmir and we will have the whole of Kashmir in years to come,” he said.
However, when asked if the force has any plans to capture the Azad Kashmir, Air Marshal Dev said there was no plan at the moment.
“(The whole of) Kashmir is one, a nation is one. People on both sides have common attachments. Today or tomorrow, history is witness, that nations come together. We do not have a plan at the moment, but, God willing, it will always be there because people in Azad Kashmir are not being treated very fairly by the Pakistanis,” he said.
Indian troops had landed in Kashmir on October 27, 1947, a day after the then Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession with India following the Pakistani tribal raids.
The AOC-in-C of the Western Air Command said the IAF faces many challenges, but the basic one is of technology.
“The rate of change of technology is so fast in the world today that we have to keep pace with that. If any nation which is to grow economically has to have a strong military, we must fulfil our obligation to the nation in the years to come...and we are always ready for the challenge,” he said.
The IAF has become a very capable force and in the years to come, "'we will continue to serve the nation with honour"' he added.
Asked about the drone attacks, Air Marshal Dev said they can inflict minimal damage only.
“We had equipment against it (drone attacks) ready, and it was deployed here as well. We are now increasing the deployment by further procurement. Drone challenge is a small challenge and we will be able to deal with that challenge as and when it comes,” he said.
He said celebrating the 75 years of Budgam landing was a historic occasion.
“After the instrument of accession was signed, we moved in our troops quickly and Srinagar airfield was saved and thereafter we launched further offensive and pushed the Pakistani military, which came as Kabalis (tribals), further back.
"I am sure if the UN had not intervened, perhaps, the entire Kashmir would have been ours,” he said.

He said the IAF and the Army carried many other small missions including the operations in Poonch after an airstrip was laid there in a short span of seven days, attacks at Srinagar airfield, in Skardu on ammunition dump, and in Leh.

Can someone enlighten me when did IAF carried an operation against Skardu. !!!
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
Someone tell that malnourished rat to come and try instead of barking like a horny dog 24/7
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
There's a saying in our part which ideally describes these weekend warriors....roughly translated...

It so seems as if the Frog has caught a cold.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
If you want the world's most hideously ugly and physically repulsive race to be permanently wiped off the face of the universe then please come and try. If you did try then india and indians would both cease to exist and would only be available in history books.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
The man is a complete imbecile. The people of AJK slaughtered the Dogra army and then took the fight to the Indian army.
Also just how are the people not being treated fair? I think he means fair by locking them away like stray dogs.
 
R Wing

R Wing

May 23, 2016
Don't know about that, but do know that the current situation (Pak's response to India's abrogation and moving in of many more troops/other measures) has been met with jingles and street renaming from us. The insurgency is at 1/10th the insurgency it needs to be and Pak is relying on utopian and unrealistic delusions, like the Western powers or the UN intervening.

We ArE ExpoSinG InDiAn HuMan RighTs AbUseS ------ and then? Is that deterring them? Is the West now suddenly going to abandon Indian markets and devloping India as a bullwark against Chinese influence in the region? How can strategists be so dumb! Status quo-loving bureaucratic soch in GHQ and PMO. Sad.

One hops we can protect AJK and GB better.
Obviously India can't do anything in AJK and GB --- but let's not forget that we aren't fighting properly for IOK.
 
Huffal

Huffal

Dec 27, 2020
Oooohhh India.... If only you didnt dedicate the past 2 decades to funding terrorism on Pak soil.... Because you have pissed off the pak military who are more than willing to kick your *** :D
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

Apr 22, 2019
It's crazy that under the foreign funded incompetent bangle wearing PTI Government, for the first time focus to some extent has shifted from Indian Occupied Kashmir to Azad Kashmir / GB.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Pity that Patwari Tind couldn't even pronounce occupied Kashmir and instead preferred to play Kaneez to the Butcher of Gujarat.
 
