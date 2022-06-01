What's new

Holocaust done by Germans or done on Germans?

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,348
-9
13,881
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
When the allied forces occupied Germany, Soviet and western soldiers started raping German women from 8 to 80 years old girls, pregnant, elderly etc. For example some women were raped for 12 times by tens of soldiers and as it was reported in some cases the rape was done by non combatant forces indicating that it was a planned scenario before occupation of Germany by allied forces.

Mass Rape of German Women After the Fall of Germany in 1945

the Red Army was sent into Germany stirred up by Ilya Ehrenburg’s sick, hate-inspiring message and they ended up committing the biggest mass rape in human history.
www.revisionist.net
medium.com

The Horrific Mass Rape of German Women at the End of World War II

The greatest mass rape in history — the liberators raped over 2 million women
medium.com medium.com
english.alarabiya.net

IN PICTURES: How German women suffered largest mass rape in history by Soviets

Between the months of January and August of 1945, Germany saw the largest incident of mass rape known in history, where an estimated two million German
english.alarabiya.net english.alarabiya.net
en.wikipedia.org

Rape during the occupation of Germany - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

1 3NRp1HRDdGv4sJr_-W43JQ.jpeg
1 cqzwdiJCif3h1jS44sI7WA.jpeg
1 JhEAgHXwNNWNlWFAN2wRgA.jpeg
1 qSvox2-0vSgezpnlBwtSsQ.jpeg
1 YCimJVzKRurz1rRt7nQsAg.jpeg



Bombing of Dresden was done by joint British-US operation. It was reported that the asphalt of the roads was liquified after using napalm by American bombers against the civilians of Dresden. A true hell was made by napalm bombs in the city.

en.wikipedia.org

Bombing of Dresden in World War II - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Bundesarchiv_Bild_146-1994-041-07,_Dresden,_zerstörtes_Stadtzentrum.jpg


Although the NAZI army was no saint, they were not innocent. They did something worse to Soviet citizens on their way to conquer St.Petersburg. Millions of Slavic women were raped and killed. Point is the only ones who suffered from war were citizens of Europe.

Western governments allowed Jews to have a major influence on their decision making process, allowed them to control their economies and major banks, they received loans from Jews/Zionists during the world wars and as a consequence of it their citizens suffered the most.

I am afraid this might be repeated again in Europe by cornering Russians through Ukraine. The Jewish role and also the Zionist controlled west's role in RU-UKr conflict is obvious so people can now understand who wants war in Europe and else where.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Greece: Remembering German war crimes, the Holocaust and the Civil War
Replies
6
Views
355
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Q
EU unity on Russian sanctions 'starting to crumble', German minister says
Replies
0
Views
116
qwerrty
Q
beijingwalker
German shipbuilders warn of risks of being too reliant on China on shipbuilding
Replies
0
Views
107
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Q
German Inflation Quickens to Record on Fallout From War
Replies
0
Views
137
qwerrty
Q
beijingwalker
Germans 'will be poorer' because of the war in Ukraine
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
1K
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom