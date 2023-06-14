Holi in Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad

They banned our cultural festivals like Basant, despite the fact that Lahore city alone used to generate billions of PKR in a single day due to Basant.



However, they seem to have no issue embracing foreign impositions in our land. Although I'm supportive of Hindus in Sindh celebrating their festivals freely in thier country,

it's quite baffling that university students from Islamabad would engage in such celebrations. It's like university students in Stockholm celebrating St. Patrick's Day, which comes across as cringe and disconnected from our own cultural heritage



In short I don't like it, this should be discouraged

Although there's tons of other problems in our country and this wouldn't be at the top of my priority list