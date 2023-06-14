What's new

Holi in Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad

Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,809
8
5,302
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668448812279676929

The biggest Holi celebration in Pakistan was at Quaid-I-Azam university.
Holi is a holiday originating from Hinduism and celebrated by non Muslims particularly Hindus and Sikhs.
In the video a large crowd of presumably non Muslims is seen celebrating Holi.

Muslims are not allowed to celebrate festivals of other religions especially a festival like Holi because it is considered Haram and considered Shirk. Willingly taking part in such festivals also constitutes to Kufr so Muslims refrain from celebrating it.
This is because our religious scriptures mentions:
Ibn ’Umar (RAA) narrated that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said:
He who imitates any people (in their actions) is considered to be one of them.”
-Narrated by Abu Dawood, 3512

However, non Muslims are free to practice their beliefs and do their religious festivals in accordance to state laws.


@Areesh @Mujahid Memon @TNT @Dalit @lastofthepatriots @kingQamaR @Olympus81 @Genghis khan1 @Great Janjua @Goenitz @AA_ @SaadH @villageidiot @PakAlp @Tamerlane @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @AlKardai @Bleek @Ikbal @hussain0216 @Mirzali Khan
 
Last edited:
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
20,467
100
29,590
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sayfullah said:
Muslims are not allowed to celebrate festivals of other religions especially a festival like Holi because it is considered Haram and considered Shirk. Willingly taking part in such festivals also constitutes to Kufr so Muslims refrain from celebrating it.
This is because our religious scriptures mentions:
Ibn ’Umar (RAA) narrated that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said:
He who imitates any people (in their actions) is considered to be one of them.”
-Narrated by Abu Dawood, 3512

However, non Muslims are free to practice their beliefs and do their religious festivals in accordance to state laws.
Click to expand...

What about basant?
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,809
8
5,302
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Jango said:
What about basant?
Click to expand...
Idk what basant is.
As long as it’s not a religious festival for non Muslims or originated as a religious festival for non Muslims or has no religious significance, it’s fine to do it.
Like I mentioned Muslims are not allowed to celebrate festivals of other religions.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
10,054
17
14,956
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
They banned our cultural festivals like Basant, despite the fact that Lahore city alone used to generate billions of PKR in a single day due to Basant.

However, they seem to have no issue embracing foreign impositions in our land. Although I'm supportive of Hindus in Sindh celebrating their festivals freely in thier country,
it's quite baffling that university students from Islamabad would engage in such celebrations. It's like university students in Stockholm celebrating St. Patrick's Day, which comes across as cringe and disconnected from our own cultural heritage

In short I don't like it, this should be discouraged
Although there's tons of other problems in our country and this wouldn't be at the top of my priority list
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
20,467
100
29,590
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sayfullah said:
Idk what basant is.
As long as it’s not a religious festival for non Muslims or originated as a religious festival for non Muslims or has no religious significance, it’s fine to do it.
Like I mentioned Muslims are not allowed to celebrate festivals of other religions.
Click to expand...

1- You follow Pakistani news enough that you post a tweet about an event at QAU in Islamabad, but do not know about basant? Weird, but ok.

2- Yes, basant does have roots in Indian religious festivals.

3- What if the festival originated as a religious festival, but currently has no relation to any religion but is simply an occassion to enjoy and have fun. People at holi do not celebrate it as holi, they just throw colors at each other for fun. Does that make it a religious festival?
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
66,466
2
52,762
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
People are distressed due to economic conditions in the country. As much as 50 percent of the Muslim population in the country are struggling to make provisions for ritual sacrifice this month.
 
S

SaadH

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
3,698
-1
5,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sayfullah said:
Idk what basant is.
As long as it’s not a religious festival for non Muslims or originated as a religious festival for non Muslims or has no religious significance, it’s fine to do it.
Like I mentioned Muslims are not allowed to celebrate festivals of other religions.
Click to expand...
According to seerah of the Prophet and his companions, any festival of non-muslims is not permissible to be celebrated:

Anas, may Allah be pleased with him, reported: "The Prophet
sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam ( may Allah exalt his mention )
came to Madeenah while they had two days they celebrated. The Prophet
sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam ( may Allah exalt his mention )
asked, "What are these two days?" They said, 'These are two days we used to celebrate in our pre Islamic era. The Prophet
sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam ( may Allah exalt his mention )
said: "Allah has replaced them with two better days: 'Eed Al-Adh-Haa and 'Eed Al- Fitr."
Abdullah Ibn Amr Ibn al-'Aas, may Allah be pleased with him, said: “Whoever celebrates the Persian New Year's Day or their carnival and imitates them till his death he will be resurrected with them on the Day Judgment.”
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,809
8
5,302
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Jango said:
3- What if the festival originated as a religious festival, but currently has no relation to any religion but is simply an occassion to enjoy and have fun. People at holi do not celebrate it as holi, they just throw colors at each other for fun. Does that make it a religious festival?
Click to expand...
The same argument can be used for almost all non Muslim religious holidays even Christmas. Do you consider Christmas or Easter as halal?
Holi still holds religious significance for Hindus. The origins of Holi was religious and about their beliefs. If people want to throw colours at each other for fun then why do it on the same day as Holi is done and why do it with people who are there celebrating Holi?
That’s like saying a Hindu will come to the slaughter house with me on Eid ul Adha and watch me slaughter a cow for qurbani because he’s just bored and wants to spend the day with me.
But let’s not even discuss this. It’s by consensus of all four schools of thought of Sunni Islam that participating in festivals like Halloween, Christmas, Easter, Holi etc are not permissible for a Muslim. They are haram for Muslims to take part in.
Even for Holi, why do they throw colours? It’s because it originates from their Hindu belief and to Muslims it’s considered Shirk. You might argue these festivals are not religious anymore but the fundamentals of these holidays are still based on religious beliefs of a certain group of people.
Anyways, I’m not a scholar but I will tell you that scholars, at least Sunni scholars of Islam, say participating in such festivals are not permissible. It’s unanimously agreed by all schools of Fiqh. I don’t know what the Shia’s believe but I believe it’s something similar to what Sunnis believe when it comes to such holidays. Maybe @AA_ can share the Shia ruling in celebrating Holi.

Jango said:
1- You follow Pakistani news enough that you post a tweet about an event at QAU in Islamabad, but do not know about basant? Weird, but ok.
Click to expand...
I’m pretty young and I’ve never lived in Pakistan. And you don’t even need to follow Pakistan news to see QAU tweets pop up because some of them do cause quite the controversy.

Jango said:
2- Yes, basant does have roots in Indian religious festivals.
Click to expand...
It most likely wouldn’t be permissible if its roots are religious. It would be best to consult a scholar who knows what the festival is. But as far as I know, as a Hanafi, Sunni it is impermissible for me to celebrate any festival which origins is religious and not Islamic.

SaadH said:
According to seerah of the Prophet and his companions, any festival of non-muslims is not permissible to be celebrated:

Anas, may Allah be pleased with him, reported: "The Prophet
sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam ( may Allah exalt his mention )
came to Madeenah while they had two days they celebrated. The Prophet
sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam ( may Allah exalt his mention )
asked, "What are these two days?" They said, 'These are two days we used to celebrate in our pre Islamic era. The Prophet
sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam ( may Allah exalt his mention )
said: "Allah has replaced them with two better days: 'Eed Al-Adh-Haa and 'Eed Al- Fitr."
Abdullah Ibn Amr Ibn al-'Aas, may Allah be pleased with him, said: “Whoever celebrates the Persian New Year's Day or their carnival and imitates them till his death he will be resurrected with them on the Day Judgment.”
Click to expand...
Yes exactly. A Muslim can only celebrate Muslim festivals.
 
Last edited:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
43,966
3
95,487
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In baisharmon ko parhai k ilawa sub kaam karwa lo. Jab dekho yehi kanjar khana chal raha hota hai Pakistani universities main
 
Fish

Fish

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2023
190
-1
105
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maula Jatt said:
They banned our cultural festivals like Basant, despite the fact that Lahore city alone used to generate billions of PKR in a single day due to Basant
Click to expand...

I don't think you kids know what Basant was and why it was banned. Either that or you've never stepped foot in Lahore.

  • Basant in Pakistan has (had) nothing to do with religion.
  • It was just a kite festival. We didn't exactly worship Hindu deities or anything!
  • It wasn't generating so called "billions of PKR in a single day," quite the opposite, in fact! That's one of the dumbest takes I've heard, BTW.
  • It wasn't banned on religious grounds.
  • It was banned because of glass coated kite strings which were literally slaughtering motorcyclists.
  • Some morons would use wires, instead of kite string, to gain an edge in kite fighting. If those wires fell on electric wires, they would cause electric tripping and short circuits.
TL;DR We turned a kite festival into a blood bath, in a classic Lahori fashion, all in the name of "competition."
 

Similar threads

Zornix
Hindu students attacked for celebrating Holi at Punjab University in Lahore
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
108
Views
3K
hussain0216
hussain0216
Mirzali Khan
Canadian teacher tells Muslim kids who skip LGBTQ Pride events, "You aren't Canadian" and "You don't belong here".
17 18 19 20 21 22
Replies
328
Views
6K
Novus ordu seclorum
N
Mirzali Khan
British public figures urge Pakistan to release brother of pro-Imran Khan rights lawyer
Replies
9
Views
334
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Mirzali Khan
Kashmiri Pandits: Victims or Opportunistic Exploiters?
Replies
7
Views
430
M. Sarmad
M. Sarmad
Mirzali Khan
Kashmiri-American Scholar Wins Award on Dissertation on 20th Century Kashmir
Replies
6
Views
388
Mirzali Khan
Mirzali Khan

