Holi celebration in Amroha, UP turns violent after Namazis pelt stones because Hindus were playing music: What the police said and the viral video

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
683
-26
748
Country
India
Location
India
Holi celebrations in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh took a communal turn when some members of a ‘particular community’ took offence to DJ music being played by Hindus as part of the festival’s celebrations. The incident took place on March 18, Friday.

Two people namely Adesh and Bunty were reportedly injured in the stone-pelting incident. The video of the incident has now gone viral on Twitter. In the video, many Muslims can be seen pelting stones from the roofs of two adjacent buildings. The stones are being aimed at a building in the opposite direction which cannot be seen in the video. At least from the video, the attack seems one-sided, as no stone can be seen coming from the other side.


In response, Amroha police took to Twitter to share the news that they have arrested 3 people under relevant sections of the IPC. It also said that other accused are being identified on the basis of the video.


According to reports, the incident occurred on March 18, Friday in Mohalla Chhanga Darwaza of the Amroha Kotwali area in Uttar Pradesh. This area in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh has a mixed population. The Hindu community has a temple and a Dharamsala here. A mosque is only a short distance away.

Since Holi celebrations fell on a Friday this year and also happened to coincide with the Muslim festival Shab-e-Barat, a few people belonging to the Hindu community were celebrating Holi amongst themselves, while some Muslims reached the nearby Mosque to read Namaz. DJ music was playing in the background. The Namazis objected to the music played during Holi celebrations. These Namazis, who themselves always use loudspeakers in Mosques while offering azaan, asked Hindus celebrating Holi, a once-a-year festival, to turn off the music.

An argument ensued between the two sides after the Hindus refused to turn off the music. Within no time, the situation deteriorated and a fight broke out. Soon afterwards, the enraged Muslims got onto the roofs of two buildings and started to pelt stones, leaving at least two injured.

A video of the stone-pelting incident was shared on social media and quickly went viral. The cops arrived on time and quickly took control of the situation. To prevent any further untoward incidents, a large amount of force was deployed on the scene. The situation in the area is said to be calm at the moment.

Muslims take offence to songs on Uttar Pradesh CM’s return clash with people celebrating Holi​


Interestingly, another video from the same day and same place has also been doing rounds on the social media platforms, where people of the Muslim community are seen engaging in a fight with people playing Holi on the street. According to social media users, these Muslims were irked since the celebrators had been playing songs on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s return.
www.opindia.com

Uttar Pradesh: Islamists pelt stone at Hindus celebrating Holi, 3 arrested

Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district took a communal turn when stones were pelted at the Hindus for playing music | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
 
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
151
0
93
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,660
17
21,695
Country
India
Location
India
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
151
0
93
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
18,970
70
51,008
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Many times these ‘songs’ played have offensive lyrics towards Muslims. This is UP where even Hindu religious parades get highjacked by the sangh or led by them. If it was a case of Muslims taking offence then they is wrong and even worse to start violence.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
62,802
5
50,417
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
So the question rises

Singing dancing and color are essential practice? Where does Public morality and order from article 25 26 apply?
 
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
151
0
93
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
Did you watch the screenshots matched all of them but don't want to overcrowd the forum ?
 

