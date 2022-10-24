What's new

Hold your tears for Arshad Sharif mom

truthseeker2010

Dec 7, 2010
HAIDER said:
Ma'am I am extremely sorry for your loss. I am sure nobody can do what you have done. I am sure it's tears like yours that have made pak's mercy in front of Allah otherwise the people have not left any stone unturned that call for Allah's wraith.

You have given your all to this country. Yet this country failed, its institution that fakes it as its guardian failed. And I am sure there will be mothers who will be seeing you and learing the lesson.

I am sure your sons and husband will be in heaven and will wait for u there. For your time left on earth, bless that to those left with you of your loved ones.
 

