What's new

Hochemin Islam: The story of a transgender nurse.

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,628
-509
4,504
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Hochemin is a nationally registered nurse who attended the first coronavirus patient at Square Hospital in the capital. Soon after that, she was diagnosed with the virus.

1599378315501.png


"Ordinary people in duniya (world) – what did they know about what it takes to live the life of a hijra?"

This is how Anjum, a transgender woman, separated the world of transgender people from that of others in the famous novel The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy.

While critics called it a masterpiece, Anjum's story moved readers' hearts. They empathised with her and most importantly, saw the world through her lenses.


But are we ready to do the same with the very real non-fictional characters around us?


If not the same, the story of Hochemin Islam, a transgender nurse is somewhat similar. She is a nationally registered nurse who attended the first coronavirus patient at Square Hospital in the capital. Soon after that, she was diagnosed with the virus.


After she recovered, she resumed her duty as a nurse.

Of course, it was not an easy journey to become a nurse, embracing her gender identity. She herself fought for a long time with that, but in her words, nothing was more "liberating" than finally "accepting and expressing yourself the way you are."

"People advised me to join a non-governmental organisation when I completed my studies. This is what we usually do. I also thought about it. Then I realised it was high time we joined the regular job sectors to normalise trans peoples' presence in the mainstream," she said.

After a pause, she continued, "Besides, nursing is an art that we were taught and mastered in nursing college. I did not want to lose the opportunity to explore it."

When she returned to duty after recovering from coronavirus infection, she was appointed in the coronavirus intensive care unit (ICU). There, she even fed patients with her own hands when most people feared their presence.

Did her gender identity become a barrier to her life and career? In a brief conversation with The Business Standard, she opened up about different issues and the story of her life.

The story of becoming a nurse

Born in a male body, Hochemin realised since childhood that she was not what she looked like. She was ridiculed as a "half lady" (men whose behaviour has similarities with that of women) as her behaviour reflected her inner self.

She was disappointed with how she was treated by society and aspired to be a judge one day to take on such discriminations. With that in mind, she endured each and every taunt and carried on with her education.

But her father suddenly died after her Higher School Secondary examination. Though she got the opportunity to enrol both at Jahangirnagar University and Jagannath University, financial crisis became an obstacle.

So she enrolled at the nearby Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS) Nursing College. In the nursing college, she registered as a male but the authority was well aware of her identity and supportive of her.

However, she had to hide her identity from others in fear of getting excluded from society.

In fact, she feels that the environment is so hostile to trans people that it leaves almost no scope for the community to receive education or join the formal job sector. This is why they end up adopting the hijra culture, collecting money from people on buses, trains, in traffic signals and shops.

"It is a taboo in our society to be a transgender. When I realised I was a transgender, I do not know why I despised myself initially. During my days in the nursing college, I realised it was time to accept the reality. So I confronted my family about who I was," she said.

"They thought it was some kind of disease and could be cured with proper treatment."

In nursing college, her classmates bullied her on a regular basis, and so did her neighbours. Passers-bys teased her and harassed her on roads. She assumed it was because she lived in a small town and people there were conservative.

So she decided to come to Dhaka after she completed her education. She expected things to be different in the capital.

Things were not different in Dhaka either and she had to join her workplace registering as a male nurse.

"A handicapped person does not get excluded but transgender people do. The idea of co-existing with them is unfamiliar in our society," she said.

Her experience at her workplace was interesting. While on duty, she wore the hospital uniform. Patients got confused about her gender identity, but they did not bother about it much.

When she took off her uniform, it triggered curiosity among her colleagues. Not everyone of them was welcoming. After facing a few unpleasant incidents, she went to her boss, Mary Mridha, nurse manager of the cardiac Operation Theatre and ICU, and admitted to being a transgender.

This time, she was surprised as her boss said she had no issues with her gender as long as she knew her work. In addition, she became incredibly supportive of her.

When she was assured of her financial security, she publicly acknowledged her transgender identity.

Thorns along the way

Financial security is first and foremost for anyone. When Hochemin was struggling financially because of her gender identity, she went to a few gender activists for suggestion and help.

From her experience, she felt that gender activists working for gender equity and empowerment tend to exclude some people or fail to include all transgender people in their discussion.

"Sometimes they treat transgender people as a project. The project earns them name and fame, which is of no use to our community. The only way to help the community is to include trans people's voice in the conversation," she said.

"When appointing transgender people, organisations and companies fear that it may tarnish their image. They think about how other employers will react to that."

She thinks without including them, the neglect and indifference towards the community will not go away.

"Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Pakistan acknowledge trans people in the mainstream. Why cannot we do it?"

She feels that organisations like Brac and Aarong should start appointing trans people, be it in smaller positions like guards or salespeople, and set an example.

How patients in hospital accepted her identity

Hochemin feels that patients on the death bed are least bothered about a nurse's gender identity, and all they care about is receiving care and treatment.

Some confused patients ask her if they should address her as "bhaiya" or "apu". She does not mind being called either.

"If anything, I have received unconditional love and gratitude from my patients," she said.

In her opinion, a lot of people are sceptical about transgender people because they confuse them with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) movement, which is something totally different.

This correspondent reminded her that the government had acknowledged hijars as the third gender and asked how she felt about it.

"Hijra is not a gender. It is a culture that most transgender people adopt. So, other than identifying hijras as the third gender, policymakers should add a box for the third gender or simply for transgender people," she said.


Source
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,628
-509
4,504
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
@Michael Corleone @Bilal9 @Atlas @Avicenna @The Ronin @Arthur and other opinionated Bangladeshi posters -


Given Bangladesh has come this far by promoting women's rights, education and empowerment, thereby breaking the taboo and harnessing the power of women as a workforce; who now almost certainly run the garment industry, should more be done by the government for the transgender community 'Hijras' of Bangladesh ?


At one point, 50 years ago, women were more restricted than Hijras in their day to day life and their contribution to society was severely limited due to various taboos not limited to preventing girls from getting an education since they're to get married someday anyway (A taboo the 'Meena' cartoon succeeded in breaking).


But now with time, we are all witness to the good that a empowered women can do when given a level playing field and were are yet to see more because the coming generation is the one with the formally university educated women - undoubtedly the future of the country alongside the young boys.


So I ask, whose to say that Hijras can't do the same, If we let them get an education without having to face unnecessary harassment, and let them work at an equal footing with men and women in every facet of our society, of course baby steps at first.


I see human resources waiting to be (Beg your pardon) exploited for the betterment of the country, when I look at these people, because right now they're not contributing to the society as a whole for almost little fault of their own.


Is now a good time for Bangladeshi society to holistically look at and resolve this issue ? Or should we keep it as it is; with the hijras banished to the fringes of society where their only means of income is begging and harassment, which only serves to strengthen the obtuse view held by the masses about them.



I would like you honest opinions on this issue, please feel free to discuss this issue, If you feel like you have something to say.


No trolling please.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus NA body orders shifting of govt deposits to Islamic mode Pakistan Economy 0
vi-va Muslim Chinese Street Food Tour in Islamic China | BEST Halal Food and Islam Food in China China & Far East 3
Indos Iran's Khamenei says Israel deal 'betrayal' of Islamic world by UAE Middle East & Africa 10
Chhatrapati Featured Quran Pages Torn in Oslo as Anti-Islam Protests Turn Violent Europe & Russia 85
greenblooded islamophobic Indians are running twitter trend against islam Members Club 0
Ali_Baba Organisation of Islamic Democracies Strategic & Foreign Affairs 6
Shehr Abbasi Traditional Exotic Arabic Furniture (Islamized Homes) Members Club 0
Jyotish Featured Imran Khan declared ‘Man of the Year’ by Jordanian institute The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre Social & Current Events 36
Iltutmish First Battle of Tarain, 1191 AD ⚔️ The First Islamic Conquest of India Military Photos & Multimedia 1
Jyotish Poor and desperate, Pakistani Hindus accept Islam to get by Social & Current Events 66

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top