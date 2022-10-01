What's new

Hobbits in Iran?

lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
10,098
-19
20,986
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hey Iranians, this Pakistani guy is visiting Iran and he went to some village near the border of Iran and Afghanistan. He’s saying that hobbits or little people used to live in this village.


Do you guys knows the story or history behind this? I don’t know why but I’m kind of fascinated as these houses looks very old and the small size is intriguing....
 
Sort by date Sort by votes
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
16,101
3
15,189
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
lastofthepatriots said:
Hey Iranians, this Pakistani guy is visiting Iran and he went to some village near the border of Iran and Afghanistan. He’s saying that hobbits or little people used to live in this village.


Do you guys knows the story or history behind this? I don’t know why but I’m kind of fascinated as these houses looks very old and the small size is intriguing....
Click to expand...
is it maymand there was called once hobbit land because people built their home in the land instead of over the land , there the weather in winter is cold and dry , i guess the architecture is to protect them from that and that village is really old probably one of the oldest area in Iran
 
Upvote 0
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
10,098
-19
20,986
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hack-Hook said:
is it maymand there was called once hobbit land because people built their home in the land instead of over the land , there the weather in winter is cold and dry , i guess the architecture is to protect them from that and that village is really old probably one of the oldest area in Iran
Click to expand...

Interesting, but the doors on some of the structures look big enough to barely fit a toddler through?
 
Upvote 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Sardar330
Iran Gains Nearly $11bln from Export to Neighboring States in 5 Months
2
Replies
18
Views
561
Sineva
Sineva
H
Busy Times in Iran-Central Asia Relations
Replies
2
Views
725
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Muhammed45
Iran, Pakistan envoys hold meeting on Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
437
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
SalarHaqq
  • Article
Iran Non-Oil Trade Boom Under Raeisi Administration
Replies
3
Views
463
aryobarzan
aryobarzan
H
America's Foolish Shadow Conflict with Iran
Replies
2
Views
388
Sardar330
Sardar330

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom