Not even a day after nine billboards thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines propped up in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), the ad company took down the hoardings following ‘community complaints on creative design,’ Hindustan Times reported.
The billboards were sponsored by an Indo-Canadian community group Hindu Forum Canada (HFC), and displayed an image of Modi in the foreground with Indian and Canadian flags in the background. It read, “Thank You, India & PM Narendra Modi. Long Live Canada India Friendship.”
Billboards Speak Volumes,’ Says Union Minister
Union Minister Som Prakash praised the billboard, saying that they display PM Modi’s leadership during the health crisis.
The billboards were sponsored by an Indo-Canadian community group Hindu Forum Canada (HFC), and displayed an image of Modi in the foreground with Indian and Canadian flags in the background. It read, “Thank You, India & PM Narendra Modi. Long Live Canada India Friendship.”
Billboards Speak Volumes,’ Says Union Minister
Union Minister Som Prakash praised the billboard, saying that they display PM Modi’s leadership during the health crisis.
Hoardings Thanking Modi Taken Down in Toronto Citing Complaints
The ad company took down the hoardings following ‘community complaints on creative design’.
www.thequint.com