Billboards Speak Volumes,’ Says Union Minister

Hoardings Thanking Modi Taken Down in Toronto Citing Complaints The ad company took down the hoardings following ‘community complaints on creative design’.

Not even a day after nine billboards thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines propped up in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), the ad company took down the hoardings following ‘community complaints on creative design,’reported.The billboards were sponsored by an Indo-Canadian community group Hindu Forum Canada (HFC), and displayed an image of Modi in the foreground with Indian and Canadian flags in the background. It read, “Thank You, India & PM Narendra Modi. Long Live Canada India Friendship.”Union Minister Som Prakash praised the billboard, saying that they display PM Modi’s leadership during the health crisis.