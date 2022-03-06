What's new

Hoa Phat to start selling containers this year

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,595
0
17,973
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
E7B9C343-8C69-4A7B-BC94-73BFA5FDC1DE.jpeg
F618CDE1-97AE-4EE5-AB87-F63699E06A6A.jpeg



1-1646461283-5412-1646461367_680x0.png

A container ship docks at Tan Cang Cai Mep Port in Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province, southern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Dang Khoa

Steelmaker Hoa Phat Group will start selling containers in the final quarter of this year.
It said its container manufacturing plant in the Phu My II Industrial Park in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, was topped out in February.

It has a capacity of 500,000 TEUs of containers a year using Hoa Phat’s own steel.
"Shipping containers are a part of Hoa Phat’s ecosystem", Nguyen Manh Tuan, vice chairman of the company, told VnExpress.
Vu Duc Sinh, head of Hoa Phat’s container manufacturing unit, said the first batch of machinery and equipment for the factory are expected to arrive this month, and construction would be completely finished in April.
Hoa Phat began building the plant amid a worldwide shortage of shipping containers as empty containers were stranded at ports due to Covid-19 even as demand for exports recovered.

Hoa Phat to start selling containers this year - VnExpress International

Steelmaker Hoa Phat Group will start selling containers in the final quarter of this year. - VnExpress International
ampe.vnexpress.net ampe.vnexpress.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Hoa Phat opens new container factory in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
164
Viet
Viet
Viet
Call for Vietnam to make its own boxes as it probes shipping rate hikes
Replies
0
Views
207
Viet
Viet
S
India to manufacture containers in Bhavnagar, eyes Rs 1,000 cr investment: Mansukh Mandaviya
Replies
0
Views
318
safari2021
S
Viet
Vietnam's Cai Mep port gets set to benefit from supply chain switch from China
2
Replies
20
Views
712
Viva_Viet
Viva_Viet
Zarvan
U.S. Navy’s Constellation-Class: New Frigate To Start Construction This Year
Replies
6
Views
629
Oldman1
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom