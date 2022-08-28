HMS Victory: The Total Guide

This is Epic History TV's guide to HMS Victory, one of the most famous warships in history, and flagship of Vice Admiral Nelson at his decisive victory over the Franco-Spanish Combined Fleet at Trafalgar in 1805. We look at the crucial role played by Britain's Royal Navy in the Napoleonic Wars, before beginning a deck-by-deck exploration of HMS Victory, a first-rate ship-of-the-line, and the most powerful class of warship afloat. We'll help you to identify and understand the role of masts, yards and rigging, as well as deck layouts, the hold, and her powerful armaments.