HMS Queen Elizabeth: Covid outbreak on Navy flagship

BBC NewsPublished53 minutes agoIMAGE COPYRIGHTPA MEDIAThe BBC has been told there have been around 100 cases on the aircraft carrier, which is part way through a world tour.Several other warships in the fleet accompanying it are also affected.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said all crew on the deployment had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and the outbreak was being managed.HMS Queen Elizabeth is about a quarter of the way through a 28-week deployment leading the Carrier Strike Group (CSG).It has now entered the Indian Ocean, and the Royal Navy says it is due to continue on its voyage to Japan later this year.