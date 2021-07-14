What's new

HMS Queen Elizabeth: Covid outbreak on Navy flagship

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,108
-1
7,859
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Covid outbreak on Navy flagship
By Jonathan Beale & Hazel Shearing
BBC News

Published53 minutes ago
HMS Queen Elizabeth
IMAGE COPYRIGHTPA MEDIA

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed on the Royal Navy's flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The BBC has been told there have been around 100 cases on the aircraft carrier, which is part way through a world tour.
Several other warships in the fleet accompanying it are also affected.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said all crew on the deployment had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and the outbreak was being managed.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is about a quarter of the way through a 28-week deployment leading the Carrier Strike Group (CSG).
It has now entered the Indian Ocean, and the Royal Navy says it is due to continue on its voyage to Japan later this year.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
10,746
-2
12,614
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Nan Yang said:
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Covid outbreak on Navy flagship
By Jonathan Beale & Hazel Shearing
BBC News

Published53 minutes ago
HMS Queen Elizabeth
IMAGE COPYRIGHTPA MEDIA

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed on the Royal Navy's flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The BBC has been told there have been around 100 cases on the aircraft carrier, which is part way through a world tour.
Several other warships in the fleet accompanying it are also affected.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said all crew on the deployment had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and the outbreak was being managed.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is about a quarter of the way through a 28-week deployment leading the Carrier Strike Group (CSG).
It has now entered the Indian Ocean, and the Royal Navy says it is due to continue on its voyage to Japan later this year.
Click to expand...
Must be an Indian variant.
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,482
-2
1,293
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
Nan Yang said:
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Covid outbreak on Navy flagship
By Jonathan Beale & Hazel Shearing
BBC News

Published53 minutes ago
HMS Queen Elizabeth
IMAGE COPYRIGHTPA MEDIA

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed on the Royal Navy's flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The BBC has been told there have been around 100 cases on the aircraft carrier, which is part way through a world tour.
Several other warships in the fleet accompanying it are also affected.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said all crew on the deployment had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and the outbreak was being managed.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is about a quarter of the way through a 28-week deployment leading the Carrier Strike Group (CSG).
It has now entered the Indian Ocean, and the Royal Navy says it is due to continue on its voyage to Japan later this year.
Click to expand...

What’s the crew count. Technically this can be a measure of efficacy if everyone onboard got exposed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom