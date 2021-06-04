Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
HMS Queen Elizabeth and FS Charles De Gaulle meet up
HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Carrier Strike Group conducted 3-day exercise GallicStrike2021 with French carrier in the Mediterranean. Including 15 ships and 57 aircraft including French Rafales and Hawkeyes, USMC and British F-35B jets operating together.
A brief video of a flypast by a Hawkeye, 4 x Rafale and 4 x F-35B jets.
Now add Italy, Spain, Germany Australia and Japan to that and it's game over for China.
NATO facts (Without Japan, Australia and South Korea):
Population: 1 Billion People
Army: 3.7 Million
GDP: 50 Trillion
Defense Budget: $1.2 Trillion
Aircraft Carriers: 30
Jet Fighters: 5000
Airplanes: 25.000
Warships: 1000
Submarines: 150
