Hi,Seems like the helmets equipped with HMD's are not a safe bet for pilots with not so strong neck muscles---.Helmets with HMD are heavier than conventional pilot helmets & in case of a deployment of an ejection seat from an aircraft may result in severe injuries to pilot's neck due to the weight of the helmet and resulting forces produced due to accelerated motion.It could possibly result in the broken neck of the pilot or severe injuries to the neck.The first article talks about minimum body weight for a pilot wearing HMD.The other articles are informative as well---.Looks like that pretty soon we would be seeing pilots with thick strong necks flying the modern aircrafts with HMD's