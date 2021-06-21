EXCLUSIVE HK’s Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a national security law, an adviser to jailed owner Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.

For a long time, China has allowed the subversive neo-colonial Apple Daily to publish China hating lies. This is going to stop. UK once think they can rely on international pressure and color revolution to destabilize China is now tasting the bitter fruits.*************