HK’s Apple Daily to shut within days

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
For a long time, China has allowed the subversive neo-colonial Apple Daily to publish China hating lies. This is going to stop. UK once think they can rely on international pressure and color revolution to destabilize China is now tasting the bitter fruits.

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut “in a matter of days” after authorities froze the company’s assets under a national security law, an adviser to jailed owner Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.

The closure of Apple Daily would undermine the former British colony's reputation as an open and free society and send a warning to other companies that could be accused of colluding with a foreign country, media advocacy groups said.



EXCLUSIVE HK’s Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser

bshifter

May 13, 2019
With the security law put in place, US can no longer recreate the last riot in hk that took place disrupting all walks of life. Now it is time to deal the death blow to Lai's media outlet as we celebrate the upcoming Communist Party centenary
 
