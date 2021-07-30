beijingwalker
HK police arrest man for booing China anthem during Olympics broadcast
July 30 2021 (Reuters)
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police said on Friday they had arrested a 40-year-old man for booing China's national anthem in a shopping mall broadcasting live the city's first Olympic gold medal win in 25 years earlier this week. Police said they fielded complaints that some people booed during the award ceremony when China's national anthem was played. In a statement posted online, police said the arrested person had held a Hong Kong British colonial flag, booed and chanted slogans with others at the time.
In a statement posted online, police said the arrested person had held a Hong Kong British colonial flag, booed and chanted slogans with others at the time.Police said his alleged aim was to "incite hatred and politicize sports", and that his conduct, taken as a whole, may have insulted the national anthem. The man identified himself as a journalist, police added. headtopics.com
