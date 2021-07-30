What's new

HK police arrest man for booing China anthem during Olympics broadcast

HK police arrest man for booing China anthem during Olympics broadcast

July 30 2021 (Reuters)

HK police arrest man for booing China anthem during Olympics broadcast

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police said on Friday they had arrested a 40-year-old man for booing China's national anthem in a shopping mall broadcasting live the city's first Olympic gold medal win in 25 years earlier this week. Police said they fielded complaints that some people booed during the award ceremony when China's national anthem was played. In a statement posted online, police said the arrested person had held a Hong Kong British colonial flag, booed and chanted slogans with others at the time.

微信图片_20210730215157.png


In a statement posted online, police said the arrested person had held a Hong Kong British colonial flag, booed and chanted slogans with others at the time.Police said his alleged aim was to "incite hatred and politicize sports", and that his conduct, taken as a whole, may have insulted the national anthem. The man identified himself as a journalist, police added. headtopics.com
 
have you turned anti-China? why so many anti-Chinese posts ? or are you glorifying the Chinese action authoritarian regime ?

English also booed the national anthem of Italy in Euros in the final

bad taste yes I agree but it only made the Italians play harder

a £25,000 fine was enough

jail ? not thats the action of a authoritarian regime
 
have you turned anti-China? why so many anti-Chinese posts ? or are you glorifying the Chinese action authoritarian regime ?

English also booed the national anthem of Italy in Euros in the final

bad taste yes I agree but it only made the Italians play harder

a £25,000 fine was enough

jail ? not thats the action of a authoritarian regime
Our country, our rule. We also don't allow people shooting each other on the streets .
 
yes you just shot them instead
We don't shoot, police don't carry guns in China cause our country is super safe, and you guys shoot each other for fun.
The Hong Kongers are Asian are they not?? And look like errr Chinese?? @IblinI @Song Hong
Same for Mongoloid Central Asians, they have same hatred for the Chinese.:turkey:
Hong kong people are Chinese, they hate themselves?
 
We don't shoot, police don't carry guns in China cause our country is super safe, and you guys shoot each other for fun.

Hong kong people are Chinese, they hate themselves?
They hate themselves yes. The Uyghurs are Chinese and hate too. Uzbekistani too. Kazak, and many more Chinese that hate themselves :lol:
 
Hong kong people are ethnic Chinese and culturally also Chinese, how many Uighurs hate Chinese? 1%? Can you speak for all Uighurs?
I do not need to speak for Uyghurs and other Central Asians. Hong Kong is just an example and proof that being Mongoloid won't make them like you, like you like to believe in your dreams.
 
