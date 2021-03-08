HK govt to revise election laws, fully cooperate with central govt-led electoral reform: Lam

Photo: VCGThe Hong Kong government will make a full interpretation of the electoral reform to the public and begin overhauling local election laws while listening to opinions from various sectors on the reform, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.In a press conference held on Monday following her return from Beijing to Hong Kong, Lam reiterated thatImproving Hong Kong's electoral system and implementing the principle of patriots governing the city is a constitutional, legitimate, just and reasonable act, Lam said.Lam said, adding that given the actual situation in Hong Kong,A detailed draft decision to overhaul the Hong Kong electoral system with the aim of fixing existing loopholes was unveiled on Friday at the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress, laying out the targets, major procedures and principles for the imminent reforms to effectively implement the political principle of only patriots governing Hong Kong.Lam also outlined three major tasks for the HKSAR government, including fully explaining the electoral overhaul to the public, listening to mass opinions from various parts of Hong Kong society on rectifying the Annex of the Basic Law and conducting rectification work of local laws, which requires a lot of work, as the task is complicated.The reform includes amending the methods for the selection of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and for the formation of the Legislative Council, with revisions to be made in improving the electoral system this time possibly limited to Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law, without revising its main body.The role of the Election Committee will be further enhanced and expanded, and it will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of LegCo members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the LegCo.In response to whether the LegCo election scheduled for September 5 would be further postponed, Lam said as the Election Committee has been entrusted with new functions, she could not say decisively that the election would be held on time, however, in line with procedures, the election for the Election Committee should be held before the LegCo election.While the HKSAR government will accelerate the amendment of local laws, another decisive factor for deciding the LegCo election would be the epidemic situation in Hong Kong, Lam said, noting that hopefully, the vaccination process would go smoothly to ensure the election is held on time.On whether the reform was made in consultation with public opinion, Lam said that over the past period, public opinion has been "pretty clear" considering the earlier chaotic situation in Hong Kong, and local residents hoped the changes in the electoral system would fix the problems."The electoral reform is not targeting pan-democratic groups but only those who do not love HK or love the country, are involved in subversive activities and who challenge the authority of the government. The electoral system will remain representative," she said.