HJ 12 E Anti Tank Next Gen Fire and forget missile launchers for Pakistan army

Super Falcon
ELITE MEMBER
- Jul 3, 2008
- 14,635
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Finally Pakistan has ordered these state of the art ATGMS which are the first to have fire and forget capability deadly than TOW and Alcotans of US and spain
These are been copied from Javelian technology but has superior range and hit probability rate than javelan
Pakistan is the first nation in region to get these fire and forget capability for atgms
These are been copied from Javelian technology but has superior range and hit probability rate than javelan
Pakistan is the first nation in region to get these fire and forget capability for atgms