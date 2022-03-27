What's new

HJ 12 E Anti Tank Next Gen Fire and forget missile launchers for Pakistan army

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

Jul 3, 2008
Finally Pakistan has ordered these state of the art ATGMS which are the first to have fire and forget capability deadly than TOW and Alcotans of US and spain

These are been copied from Javelian technology but has superior range and hit probability rate than javelan


Pakistan is the first nation in region to get these fire and forget capability for atgms
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Shoot and scoot capability is critical for defenders on todays battlefield. Fire and forget ATGM greatly enhance this capability. Also adding a remote operation capability to Baktar Shikan (HJ-8 variant) will enhance defensive ops as well.
 
K

Khan vilatey

Feb 11, 2020
Indian nag what a joke….. the spike is a good weapon!

I was wondering when Pakistan would go for this we have always had superiority over Indian in ATGMS as india always had more tanks. I believe we have 60-80 k stocks of green arrow right now! Hopefully the new weapons come with TOT?

K
 
O

ozranger

Jul 3, 2012
HJ-12 unveiled to public 7 years ago!

Developed by the state-owned China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO), the HJ-12, or the Red Arrow 12, was put on exhibit for the first time at Airshow China 2014 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.

Man-portable HJ-12 anti-tank missile makes PLA debut in Tibet - Global Times

iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

May 1, 2016
No proof of procurement so far, but definitely interest shown. We will likely see HJ-10 enter service first because those will be bought alongside Z-10ME and will hence likely end up in general army service as well.
 
emotionless_teenage

emotionless_teenage

Oct 2, 2009
Super Falcon said:
Finally Pakistan has ordered these state of the art ATGMS which are the first to have fire and forget capability deadly than TOW and Alcotans of US and spain

These are been copied from Javelian technology but has superior range and hit probability rate than javelan


Pakistan is the first nation in region to get these fire and forget capability for atgms
I wonder if nobody else in this forum called you out for not only spreading falsehood, but also blatantly trying to shill your low effort youtube channel .
 

