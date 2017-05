Javid AhmadSrinagar, May 12:Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Zakir Rashid alias Zakir Musa on Friday threatened to slit the throats of Hurriyat leaders in Lal Chowk if they continue to call the Kashmiri struggle as political rather than Islamic movement and hinder in establishment of Shariah.In the five minute and 40 second audio message, which was gone viral on social media, Zakir said, “We will slit the throats of Hurriyat leaders before the Kafirs (infidels) in city centre Lal Chowk if they don't refrain from turning the Kashmir issue into a political from the struggle for Islam”.“They can’t be our leaders. If Hurriyat leaders have to continue politics they should not become a thorn in our way, otherwise, we will chop off their heads and display them at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. If you attempt to become a thorn in our way, we will leave the infidels and hang you first,” he warned.The authenticity of the audio clip could not be verified.Zakir said the Hurriyat leaders are doing politics while the mujahideen’s fight in Kashmir is to enforce Shariah.“It is not a political struggle but an Islamic movement. People need not be confused," he said.Referring to recent statement of joint Hurriyat leadership in which they had said that Kashmir struggle is not Islamic but a political struggle, the HM commander said, “I want to ask you if this struggle is not Islamic, what is the meaning of pro-Pakistan and pro-Islamic slogans that we have been hearing from the childhood. If this is the political struggle, then why have you been using mosques for politics”.This was the first time that any militant commander has issued a threat to Hurriyat leaders.“Why Hurriyat leaders are not doing their politics on roads,” Zakir questioned.“You people stand on the pulpit of mosques for doing the politics. Instead of using mosques, you should have been doing politics roads. Why are you using mosques if Kashmir struggle is not Islamic? And why you call Mujahideen (militants) as your own,” he said.The militant commander also questioned Hurriyat leaders for attending funerals of militants.“If this struggle is not Islamic, then why you attend funeral of militants? Stop this politics,” he said.Calling Hurriyat leaders as “hypocrites”, he said, “You are our big problem. If you have to run this dirty politics, run it in your homes. If we have to implement the Shariah, we have to implement it on ourselves”.Zakir was appointed as commander of Hizbul in Kashmir after killing of Kashmir militancy’s poster boy and 21-year-old Hizb commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with forces on July 8 last year.“Militants are on the right path. Let people say anything that hardly matters. We feel happy when people criticise us. We realise that we are on the right side,” Zakir said and urged people to unite.“We need to unite for Tawheed (monotheism) and we don’t have to unite with the hypocrites. Then they will tomorrow tell us worshiping an idol is allowed. We have to recognise what is right,” he said.He termed the religious leaders as “contractors” of Islam.“I am not an ulema but the scholars here are corrupt and fearful of tagoot that they may be imprisoned, that is why we have to come forward,” he says, quoting a verse from the Qur’an.“We love our Ummah and don’t want them to face more miseries,” he said adding “Our fight is purely for the sake of Islam, and we shall implement the Shariah in Kashmir, inshaAllah”.Zakir said the Hurriyat leaders are actually political leaders and “can’t be our leaders”.He insisted against pinning any hope on international bodies like the United Nations. “We don’t want kufr (disbeliever) in the name of hikmat (wisdom),” he says, adding that the “unity on Tawheed is needed”.“If Islam is to be implemented, then we should implement from ourselves first. We should try to get closer to God and hold the hope of Allah," he said.According to Zakir, there is confusion among the Ummah. “I am not a scholar and some people ask me that I shouldn’t interfere in such matters. But those at back are mute and are afraid of being imprisoned and death. That is the reason we have to stand from and lead”.“There is a clear message from Allah in Quran against the hypocrites,” he said.The audio message was full of quotes of Islamic scholars like Abdullah Azam, known for his ‘jihad’ in Afghanistan against the Soviet Union, Abu Bakar Bashir of Indonesia and Anwar Al-Awlaki, the US-Yemeni scholar and al-Qaeda ideologue who was killed in a US drone strike in Yemen in 2011.