Huge difference between Hafiz saeed, Masood azhar and Syed Salahuddin...Hafiz saeed, Masood azhar are Pakistanis while Syed Salahuddin is a Kashmiri that too from Indian part of Kashmir. Unlike Hafiz saeed and Masood azhar who claim to fight India and US equally and for Islam...Syed Salahuddin claims to fight for Kashmir.

