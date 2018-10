Hizb Commander Naikoo questions Pak’s limited support to Kashmir



questioned Pakistan’s politicians

Diplomatically, only Pakistan can support us, but unfortunately the politicians there have kept the Kashmir issue limited to elections only.

Naikoo said the militants “biggest problem” was “the lack of weapons”.

“My aim is not to criticise you neither do I doubt your intentions. My goal is to awaken your emotions.” “Feel the pain Kashmir suffers from.”

in comparison to how India and its “agencies” were using their diplomatic prowess to “defame and distort Kashmir movement”, Pakistan newspapers and its national media was “not giving” Kashmir issue enough space.