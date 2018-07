COUNTRIES IN ASIA WHERE HIV RELATED CASES HAVE REDUCED:

Cambodia

India

Myanmar

Thailand

Vietnam

COUNTRIES IN ASIA WHERE HIV-RELATED CASES ARE GROWING:

Pakistan

The Philippines

INITIATIVES THAT WERE TAKEN IN INDIA AGAINST HIV/AIDS:

1. National AIDS Control Programme IV

How does NACP function?

2. Avahan

This initiative was started by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2003 in order to work towards reducing HIV/AIDS cases in India

The main objective of Avahan is to fill the void between existing initiatives and people who are suffering from this fatal disease

3. NACO

IMPROVED CONDITION OF PEOPLE WHO WERE SUFFERING FROM HIV: