Hitler's Germany is Back!

Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 25, 2019
- 3,490
- -34
- Country
-
- Location
-
Watch German Chancellor Scholz giving an angry speech to confront the chants of 'warmonger' and motivate Germans to fight and invade Russia.
What makes Hitler Noble ? Please Enlighten us ?Hitler was a noble person
France is buying oil from russia, no problem. Hungary is buying oil, no problem. Infact whole Europe is buying oil from Russia, not a single issue.
Watch German Chancellor Scholz giving an angry speech to confront the chants of 'warmonger' and motivate Germans to fight and invade Russia.
What balkanize? I mean we are already very small.Let me guess...you want Germany to be balkanized
He keeps posting threads about balkanizing Russia and other countriesWhat balkanize? I mean we are already very small.
Let me guess...you want Germany to be balkanized