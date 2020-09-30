History Shows How Patriotic the RSS Really Is

The Khilafat movement and Quit India movement were both very stupid movements. I wish the British continued to rule over us, British colonialism is preferable to our current ruling class. I'd rather be polishing British boots than have my country looted by Bhuttos and Sharifs. The British were more honorable and respectable than most of our rulers since independence (with some exceptions).



Examine the Khilafat movement, what the hell did it have to do with India or Indian Muslims? Why should we fight for a foreign Turkish dynasty? That too using the name of Islam? What did a foreign Turkish dynasty have anything to do with Islam? That movement was the greatest fraud in human history, and it's leaders were brainless imbeciles.



As for Quit India movement, did we forget that our own Muslim League never supported that stupid movement, just like they never supported Khilafat Movement? Who are we to point fingers at RSS or Hindu Mahasabha when our own Muslim leaders supported neither movement, and they were right not to.