History Repeating Itself in Kashmir; India facing the irony of its actions in 1971

Mangus Ortus Novem said: ↑ @Shane



Momentum of History in Acceleration mode... good to see Dr. M highlighting in his typcial manner....



6DaysWar is made of 6Days and 6Nights mode... good to see Dr. M highlighting in his typcial manner....is made ofand Click to expand...

It's jihad: Imran on Kashmir after returning from US

More like this

Imran warns of 'direct military confrontation'

'Even Pakistan will ditch Kashmir...'