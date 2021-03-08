What's new

History: PM Yousuf Raza Gillani to Rawalpindi - Who issued visa to Bin Laden?

Tribune Take: Gilani's comments signify new rift between military, civilian govt


Remember, guys?

That dude is again dreaming to come in power and do the bidding of foreign interests.

If these feudal dynasties or PDM remnants or Whatever you call them - ever come to power again.....The first one to listen BOSS MUSIC will be no one but RAWALPINDI.

Both feudal dynasties have LONG LONG TERRIBLE rivalry with Army - dating back to decades....The grudge is still there. It can be felt and seen also.
 
