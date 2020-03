Bacteriology House







Telkihhane (Smallpox Vaccine Production Center)





1885 - the law was introduced in the Ottoman Empire for the first time in the world for the application of smallpox vaccines.

1885 - the first rabies vaccine was found in the world. The Rabies vaccine was brought to the Ottomans in early January of 1887. The first rabies vaccine was produced in Mekteb-i Tıbbiye-i Militaryye-i Şahane.

1887 - Rabies Treatment Organization was established.

1892 - bacteriology house was established.

1892 - first vaccine production clinic was established.

1896 - diphtheria 1897 - cattle plague 1903 - scarlet fever serums produced by Veterinarian Mustafa Adil (1871-1904).

1911 - typhoid, 1913 - cholera, dysentery and plague vaccines were prepared and implemented for the first time in Turkey.

1927 - tuberculosis vaccine production started in Turkey.

1927 - first produced BCG vaccine and package insert