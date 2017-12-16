History of the looting of the Indian army in the war of liberation , and reasons for helping us (Bangladesh)

এবার আসুন দেখি মুক্তিযুদ্ধে “তথাকথিত” সাহায্যের কারণ এবং বর্তমানের লুটপাট।

এসব হিসাব-নিকাশ সঠিকভাবে করেই ভারত ১৯৭১ সালে পূর্ব পাকিস্তানকে পাকিস্তান থেকে পৃথক তথা স্বাধীন বাংলাদেশ হতে সাহায্য করেছিল।

কেন ভারত আমাদের ২৬ শে মার্চ এর পর পরই সাহায্য করল না, যদি সত্যই তারা আমাদের সাহায্য করতে চাইত?

Now let's look at the reasons for the

"so-called"

help in the liberation war and the current looting.

Why didn't India help us after March 26, if they really wanted to help us?

১৯৭১ সালের মুক্তিযুদ্ধে বীর মুক্তি বাহিনী যখন দেশের ৯৫-৯৯ শতাংশ অঞ্চল মুক্ত করে ফেলেছিল, ঠিক তখন ৩রা ডিসেম্বর ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনী লুটপাট করার জন্য বাংলাদেশে প্রবেশ করে। তারা ১৬ ডিসেম্বরের পর বাংলাদেশ জুড়ে নজির বিহীন লুটপাট চালিয়েছিলো। ৯৩ হাজার পাকিস্তানী সৈন্যদের ফেলে যাওয়া বিপুল পরিমাণ অস্ত্রশস্ত্র ও গোলাবারুদ- যার মূল্য ওই সময় ছিলো ২৭ হাজার কোটি টাকা, তার সবই ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনী ১৫টি বিশাল জাহাজে করে বাংলাদেশ থেকে লুট করে নিয়ে যায়। অথচ সেই অস্ত্রের মালিকানা ছিলো পুরোপুরি বাংলাদেশের।শুধু তাই নয়, বাংলাদেশের শত শত মিল কারখানার যন্ত্রপাতি, ব্যাংক, স্কুল, কলেজ, বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়, ঘর-বাড়ির গৃহস্থালী জিনিসপত্র পর্যন্ত বাদ যায়নি লোভী ভারতীয় লুটেরাদের হাত থেকে। এসব সম্পদ ও দ্রব্যাদির তখনকার মূল্য ছিলো আনুমানিক ৯০ হাজার কোটি টাকা। শৌচাগারের বদনাগুলোও বাদ দেয়নি ভারতীয় লুটেরার দল। এছাড়াও যুদ্ধকালীন ও যুদ্ধ পরবর্তীকালীন সময়ে বিভিন্ন আন্তর্জাতিক সংস্থার প্রদত্ত বিপুল পরিমাণ অর্থ ও অন্যান্য সাহায্যও লুট করে নিয়ে যায় আমাদের পরম মিত্র (!!!) ভারত।বাংলাদেশে ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনীর লুন্ঠনের ব্যাপারে আজিজুল করিম ‘হোয়াই সাচ এন্টি-ইন্ডিয়ান ফিলিংস এমং বাংলাদেশী?’ শিরোনামে এক নিবন্ধে ১৯৭৪ সালের ডিসেম্বরে প্রকাশিত ভারতীয় মাসিক ‘অনিক’-এর রিপোর্টের উদ্ধৃতি দিয়ে লিখেছেন, “ভারতীয় সৈন্যদের লুণ্ঠিত মালামালের মূল্য ছিল প্রায় ১শ’ কোটি মার্কিন ডলার।”বাংলাদেশে ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনীর লুণ্ঠনের ব্যাপারে ‘বাংলাদেশ পাস্ট এন্ড প্রেজেন্ট’ পুস্তকে সালাহউদ্দিন আহমদ লিখেছেন, “যুদ্ধ শেষ হয়ে যাবার পর ভারতীয় সৈন্যরা পার্বত্য চট্টগ্রামে অধিক সময় অবস্থান করতে থাকায় ভারত সমালোচিত হতে থাকে। অভিযোগ করা হয় যে, ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনী ট্রাক বহরে করে বাংলাদেশ থেকে বিপুল পরিমাণ অস্ত্রশস্ত্র ও সাজসরঞ্জাম সরিয়ে নিয়ে যায়। ফলে ভারত বাংলাদেশকে আত্মমর্যাদাশালী রাষ্ট্রের পরিবর্তে একটি তাঁবেদার রাষ্ট্রে পরিণত করতে চায় এমন একটি আশঙ্কা থেকে বাংলাদেশের প্রতি ভারতীয় নীতির বিরুদ্ধে উত্তেজনা ও সংশয় সৃষ্টি হয়।”মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ও লেখক জয়নাল আবেদীনের ‘র এন্ড বাংলাদেশ’ শিরোনামে লেখা একটি বইয়েও বাংলাদেশে ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনীর লুন্ঠনের বর্ণনা দেয়া হয়েছে। বইটিতে তিনি লিখেছেন, “পাকিস্তানি সৈন্যদের আত্মসমর্পণের পর ভারতীয় সৈন্যদের ব্যাপক লুটতরাজ দেখতে পেয়ে ভারতের প্রকৃত চেহারা আমার কাছে নগ্নভাবে ফুটে উঠে। ভারতীয় সৈন্যরা যা কিছু দেখতে পেতো তার উপর হুমড়ি খেয়ে পড়তো এবং সেগুলো ভারতে বহন করে নিয়ে যেতো। লুটতরাজ সহজতর করার জন্য তারা আমাদের শহর, শিল্প স্থাপনা, বন্দর, সেনানিবাস, বাণিজ্যিক কেন্দ্র এমনকি আবাসিক এলাকায় কারফিউ জারি করে। তারা সিলিং ফ্যান থেকে শুরু করে সামরিক সাজসরঞ্জাম, তৈজষপত্র ও পানির ট্যাপ পর্যন্ত উঠিয়ে নিয়ে যায়। লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল ভারতে পরিবহনের জন্য হাজার হাজার সামরিক যান ব্যবহার করা হয়।”বইটির আরেকটি অংশে তিনি লিখেছেন, “বাংলাদেশের মুক্তিযুদ্ধের মধ্য দিয়ে ভারত অর্থনৈতিক, সামরিক, কৌশলগত ও আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে ব্যাপক লাভবান হয়েছে। এ কারণে দেশটি তার নিজের স্বার্থে আমাদের মুক্তিযুদ্ধে সম্পৃক্ত হয়, আমাদের স্বার্থে নয়।”বাংলাদেশে ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনীর লুণ্ঠনের ব্যাপারে “বাংলাদেশ পাস্ট এন্ড প্রেজেন্ট” পুস্তকে সালাহউদ্দিন আহমদ লিখেছেন, “যুদ্ধ শেষ হয়ে যাবার পর ভারতীয় সৈন্যরা পার্বত্য চট্টগ্রামে অধিক সময় অবস্থান করতে থাকায় ভারত সমালোচিত হতে থাকে। অভিযোগ করা হয় যে, ভারতীয় সেনাবাহিনী ট্রাক বহরে করে বাংলাদেশ থেকে বিপুল পরিমাণ অস্ত্রশস্ত্র ও সাজসরঞ্জাম সরিয়ে নিয়ে যায়। ফলে ভারত বাংলাদেশকে আত্মমর্যাদাশালী রাষ্ট্রের পরিবর্তে একটি তাঁবেদার রাষ্ট্রে পরিণত করতে চায় এমন একটি আশঙ্কা থেকে বাংলাদেশের প্রতি ভারতীয় নীতির বিরুদ্ধে উত্তেজনা ও সংশয় সৃষ্টি হয়।”১. পাকিস্তানকে অর্থনৈতিকভাবে দূর্বল করার লক্ষ্যে দুই টুকরো করতে পারলে ভারতের দীর্ঘদিনের স্বপ্ন বাস্তবায়িত করা, ভারতও ভালভাবেই জানত পূর্ব পাকিস্তানের আয় (বিশেষত পূর্ব পাকিস্তানের পাট, চা, চামড়া, নিউজপ্রিন্ট ও আরো অন্যান্য পন্য রপ্তানী বাবত বিপুল বৈদেশিক মূদ্রা অর্জন ) দিয়েই পশ্চিম পাকিস্তানের অর্থনৈতিক উন্নয়ন বা অর্থনীতির চাকা সচল রাখা হত।২. পূর্ব পাকিস্তানকে পাকিস্তানের কাছ থেকে বিচ্ছিন্ন করা গেলে সামরিক দিক দিয়েও লাভবান হবে ভারত, ভারতকে আর তার পূর্রাঞ্চলে (ইস্টার্ন সেক্টরে) সামরিক শক্তি মোতায়েন রাখতে হবেনা, পুরো সামরিক শক্তিই তখন ভারতের পশ্চিমাঞ্চলে (ওয়েস্টার্ন সেক্টরে) পাকিস্তানের বিপরীতে প্রস্তুত রাখা যাবে। আরেকটা ব্যাপার ছিল ৬৫ সালের পাক-ভারত পুর্ব পাকিস্তানী(বাংলাদেশী) সৈন্য দের ব্যাপক বীরোচিত আক্রমন।৩. ভারত বাংলাদেশের অর্থনীতিকে ধীরে ধীরে এমনভাবে ভারত নির্ভরশীল করে তুলবে এবং বাংলাদেশের নিজস্ব অর্থনীতি ও অর্থনীতির মূল শক্তিগুলোকে এমনভাবে ধ্বংশ করে দিবে যাতে বাংলাদেশ অনেকাংশে ভারতের উপর নির্ভর শীল হয়ে থাকে। বাংলাদেশের পাট ও চা শিল্প আরো অনেক আগেই ধ্বংশ হয়ে এখন এই বাজার একচেটিয়া ভারতের দখলে চলে গেছে, বাংলাদেশের গার্মেন্টস শিল্প এবং জনশক্তি রপ্তানী খাতও ভারতের তীব্র প্রতিযোগিতা ও ষড়যন্ত্রের শিকারে পরিনত হয়েছে।আর উজানে বিভিন্ন নদীতে বাঁধ দিয়ে বাংলাদেশের নদ-নদীকে মরুভূমি বানিয়ে বাংলাদেশের কৃষি, জলবায়ূ ও প্রকৃতিকে ইতমধ্যেই ধ্বংশের শেষ সীমায় ঠেলে দেওয়া হয়েছে। অর্থাৎ বাংলাদেশ স্বাধীন হলেও ভারতের জন্য কোন হুমকী হবেনা, বরং ভারতের লাভই হবে এবং কার্যত ভারতই বাংলাদেশের জন্য হুমকী হয়ে থাকতে পারবে।যে কারনে বাঙ্গালীদের মনে এতো প্রশ্ন ভারতের সেই তথাকথিত সাহায্যের জন্য।রেসকোর্স ময়দানে আমাদের জেনারেল আতাউল গনি ওসমানী সাহেব ছিলেন না কেন? তাকে কি আসতে বাঁধা দেয়া হয়েছিল?কেন আমরা ৯০ভাগ অঞ্চল মুক্ত করার পর ভারত ডিসেম্বরের ৩ তারিখ আক্রমণ করল?আপনাদের মনে আছে জর্জ হ্যারিসনের “কনসার্ট ফর বাংলাদেশ” এই ধরনের অনুষ্ঠান গুলো থেকে প্রাপ্ত অর্থ সহ বিশাল পরিমাণ ফান্ডের টাকা গুলো কোথায় গেল? ভারত কি হিসেব দিয়েছিল?কেন রাশিয়ার দেয়া অস্ত্র গুলো ভারত নিজেদের দেয়া বলে চালিয়ে নিয়েছিল?‘ইটস মিলিনিয়াম ইয়ার অপরচুনিটি টু ডিভাইড পাকিস্থান ইন্টু টু পিস’ – এই কথাটি কে বলেছিল?বস্তুত বাংলাদেশের মুক্তিযুদ্ধের মধ্য দিয়ে ভারত অর্থনৈতিক, সামরিক, কৌশলগত ও আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে ব্যাপক লাভবান হয়েছে। এ কারণে দেশটি তার নিজের স্বার্থে আমাদের মুক্তিযুদ্ধে সম্পৃক্ত হয়, আমাদের স্বার্থে নয়।” আজ এরাই গলা লম্বা করে বলে তারা নাকি বাংলাদেশকে সাহায্যে না করলে দেশ স্বাধীন হতনা!!! এই জন্যই বলে চোরের মার বড় গলা !In the war of liberation of 1971, when the heroic liberation forces had liberated 95-99 percent of the country, on December 3, the Indian army entered Bangladesh to loot. They carried out unprecedented looting across Bangladesh after 16 December. The huge quantity of arms and ammunition left behind by 93,000 Pakistani soldiers - valued at Rs 26,000 crore at the time - was looted from Bangladesh by the Indian Army in 15 large ships. But that weapon was completely owned by Bangladesh.Not only that, the equipment of hundreds of mills in Bangladesh, banks, schools, colleges, universities, even household items were not spared from the hands of greedy Indian looters. The value of these assets and commodities at that time was approximately 90 thousand crore rupees. The Indian looters did not leave out the toilet bowls either. India, our absolute ally (!!!), also looted huge sums of money and other aid provided by various international organizations during and after the war.Azizul Karim, in an article titled 'Why Such Anti-Indian Feelings and Bangladeshis?' . ”Salahuddin Ahmed wrote in his book 'Bangladesh Past and Present' about the plunder of Indian army in Bangladesh, It is alleged that the Indian Army removed a large quantity of arms and equipment from Bangladesh by truck. As a result, the fear that India wants to turn Bangladesh into a tyrannical state instead of a self-respecting state creates tension and suspicion against Indian policy towards Bangladesh.A book by freedom fighter and writer Joynal Abedin titled 'R&D Bangladesh' also describes the plunder of the Indian Army in Bangladesh. In the book, he writes, "After the surrender of the Pakistani soldiers, seeing the massive looting of the Indian soldiers, the true face of India came to my notice. Indian soldiers stumbled upon whatever they saw and carried it to India. To facilitate looting, they imposed curfews in our cities, industrial establishments, ports, cantonments, commercial centers and even in residential areas. They carry everything from ceiling fans to military equipment, utensils and water taps. Thousands of military vehicles are used to transport looted goods to India. ”In another part of the book, he writes, “India has benefited immensely economically, militarily, strategically and internationally through the liberation war of Bangladesh. That is why the country is involved in our liberation war in its own interest, not in our interest. ”Salahuddin Ahmed wrote in his book "Bangladesh Past and Present" about the plunder of Indian army in Bangladesh, "After the end of the war, India was criticized for keeping Indian troops in the Chittagong Hill Tracts for a long time. It is alleged that the Indian Army removed a large quantity of arms and equipment from Bangladesh by truck. As a result, the fear that India wants to turn Bangladesh into a tyrannical state instead of a self-respecting state has created tension and suspicion against Indian policy towards Bangladesh. ”1. Realizing India's long-held dream of tearing Pakistan apart economically, India was well aware of East Pakistan's economic development (especially its huge foreign exchange earnings from East Pakistan's jute, tea, leather, newsprint and other exports). The wheel was kept in motion.2. Separating East Pakistan from Pakistan would also benefit India militarily. India does not have to deploy military force in its eastern sector, the entire military force can be kept ready in the western sector of India as opposed to Pakistan. Another issue was the massive heroic attack of the Pak-India East Pakistani (Bangladeshi) troops in 1965.3. India will gradually make Bangladesh's economy dependent on India and destroy Bangladesh's own economy and the key forces of the economy in such a way that Bangladesh becomes largely dependent on India. Bangladesh's jute and tea industries have long since collapsed and the market is now monopolized by India, and Bangladesh's garment industry and manpower export sector have also fallen victim to India's fierce competition and conspiracy.And by building dams on various rivers upstream and turning the rivers of Bangladesh into deserts, the agriculture, climate and nature of Bangladesh have already been pushed to the brink of destruction. In other words, even if Bangladesh becomes independent, there will be no threat to India, but India will benefit and in practice India will be a threat to Bangladesh. By doing these calculations properly, India helped East Pakistan in 1971 to become an independent Bangladesh.That is why there are so many questions in the minds of Bengalis for the so-called help of India.Why was our General Ataul Gani Osmani not on the racecourse ground? Was he prevented from coming?Why did India invade on 3rd December after we liberated 90% of the territory?Do you remember where the huge amount of money including the money from George Harrison's "Concert for Bangladesh" went? What did India calculate?Why did India continue to claim the weapons given by Russia as its own?‘It’s Millennium Year Opportunity to Divide Pakistan Into Peace’ - who said that?In fact, through the liberation war of Bangladesh, India has benefited immensely economically, militarily, strategically and internationally. That is why the country is involved in our liberation war in its own interest, not in our interest. ” Today they are the ones who say that the country would not be independent if they did not help Bangladesh !!! This is why the thief's throat is big!(Defresca group)