What's new

History of Sindh

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,659
56
86,038
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States


Huzaifa.

@MHuzaifaNizam

Accidentally discovered something great today. I was checking out old European maps of South Asia where one referred to the Mughal Indus Valley province as Sindia. Upon research from a book from 1748, I learnt of the Europeans concepts of Sindia and the Sindian sea over Pakistan.



1616348089431.png





1616348114697.png






1616348154069.png







British map from 1816 depicting the region of modern Pakistan under the label of “Sindetic Hindoostan”. [Sindetic Hindoostan or the country of the sinde(Indus) was 1 of the 4 early divisions of South Asia made by the British.] twitter.com/MHuzaifaNizam/…




1616348251748.png





German map from 1848 depicting the region of modern day Pakistan under the label of ‘Induslander’. The map reads “Die Induslander nebst Afghanistan und sud Turkestan” — “The Indus land together with Afghanistan and south Turkestan.”
https://twitter.com/MHuzaifaNizam/status/1344651108334112774/photo/1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Sindh Tourism
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Indus Pakistan
  • Locked
Karachi, Sindh - Pakistan's achilles heal?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
4K
SQ8
SQ8
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sindhi Popular Folk Song With all Shades of Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
254
El Sidd
El Sidd
J
Given Sindh govt’s history, many transport projects in budget may not see the light of day
Replies
0
Views
435
jericho
J
ghazi52
History of “Pakistan Railways"
2
Replies
23
Views
777
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom