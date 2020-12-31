History of Sindh

Accidentally discovered something great today. I was checking out old European maps of South Asia where one referred to the Mughal Indus Valley province as Sindia. Upon research from a book from 1748, I learnt of the Europeans concepts of Sindia and the Sindian sea over Pakistan.British map from 1816 depicting the region of modern Pakistan under the label of “Sindetic Hindoostan”. [Sindetic Hindoostan or the country of the sinde(Indus) was 1 of the 4 early divisions of South Asia made by the British.] twitter.com/MHuzaifaNizam/…German map from 1848 depicting the region of modern day Pakistan under the label of ‘Induslander’. The map reads “Die Induslander nebst Afghanistan und sud Turkestan” — “The Indus land together with Afghanistan and south Turkestan.”