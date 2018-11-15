What's new

History of Russia - Rurik to Revolution

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,687
24
23,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

From Prince Rurik to the Russian Revolution, this is a compilation of the first 5 episodes of Epic History TV's History of Russia.

@vostok (I think you have already seen it?)
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

BANNED
Aug 26, 2010
4,729
9
6,763
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I still have no idea how and why Russia gave Alaska to Americans

Russia a country who would fight for every inch of land and take every opportunity to grab some more sold off Alaska?

Amazes me
 
dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,687
24
23,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
aziqbal said:
I still have no idea how and why Russia gave Alaska to Americans

Russia a country who would fight for every inch of land and take every opportunity to grab some more sold off Alaska?

Amazes me
Click to expand...

Maybe because Russia and Alaska were separated by pacific ocean and it is said that they were facing a financial crisis due to ongoing wars specially Crimean war, it was getting hard for them to hold and maintain that region and due to fear of British Navy while americans were eager to acquire Alaska to get hold in pacific due to fear of British dominance in the region.
Even Russia offered Alaska to Canada but they refused.
Later on Americans discovered huge amount of resources there including oil and gold reserves.
 
zectech

zectech

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2018
3,595
-3
4,225
Country
Italy
Location
Netherlands
Ruriks are the true godfathers and kings/Tsars of Russia.

Russia would be a mess without them, it would not even exist. Today, Russia is minority slav.
 
N

Nein

MEMBER
Feb 11, 2018
4,990
-5
8,243
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
dexter said:
Maybe because Russia and Alaska were separated by pacific ocean and it is said that they were facing a financial crisis due to ongoing wars specially Crimean war, it was getting hard for them to hold and maintain that region and due to fear of British Navy while americans were eager to acquire Alaska to get hold in pacific due to fear of British dominance in the region.
Even Russia offered Alaska to Canada but they refused.
Later on Americans discovered huge amount of resources there including oil and gold reserves.
Click to expand...

Because Alaska was no longer profitable plus oil has been discovered around the 1950s I think.

Russia mainly took alaska with a mix of conquests and treaties with the natives.

Plus there was a high chance of Britain taking the colony hence why it felt better for Russia to sell it.

Alaska was just frozen wasteland I can see why Russia wanted to get rid of it plus the Empire has already overstretched is natural limit I mean the empire spanned from Warsaw to Siberia.
 
gangsta_rap

gangsta_rap

BANNED
Nov 3, 2010
4,995
-37
4,144
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
zectech said:
Russia would be a mess without them, it would not even exist. Today, Russia is minority slav.
Click to expand...

Not just the Rurikids but the mongol invasions/teutonic crusades forced the rus people to unite and gang up. Otherwise they wouldve been splintered like the slavs in europe propper
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

BANNED
Aug 26, 2010
4,729
9
6,763
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I think the other factor about Alaska is that if British and Americans took it by force Russian would be left embarrassed

Too far, unable to defend and supply lines would be too long to try and militarily hold onto Alaska, logistically they couldn't really secure Alaska

Russia was already humiliated in Crimea and they thought rather than another humiliation better to sell when we can for money or lose in future without any payment

it would have been a logistical nightmare

having said that I still don't understand how and why they sold it!!!
 
dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,687
24
23,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"Hello. A lot of people are watching this video right now (Feb 2022) because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I'd like to add a couple of comments about this video, which I made in 2015. As the opening line indicates, this video is a brief overview of the history of a geographical region now covered by the modern nation-states of Russia and Ukraine. But the focus of the video is the rise of Russia. As you will see, the Russian Empire included much of Ukraine for a large part of its history. And Russia, like Ukraine, has ancient roots in the state known as Kievan/Kyivan Rus. So there is much overlap between Ukrainian and Russian history. This, in no sense, means that Ukraine 'belongs' to Russia, or that Ukrainian and Russian history are the same thing. This video ends in 1917, and the rise of Ukraine as an independent nation-state is something that happens after this date. Of course, there are flaws in the video, as there must be in any superficial summary, but it has been carefully researched from multiple English language sources, and most facts are verifiable by a quick search. My own credentials are an MA in History, and 20 years experience as a TV documentary producer."

(Epic History TV)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

dexter
World War One (ALL PARTS)
Replies
0
Views
351
dexter
dexter
dexter
The First Crusade (ALL PARTS)
Replies
0
Views
275
dexter
dexter
dexter
Ancient Origins of the Kievan Rus: From Rurikids to Mongols
Replies
0
Views
363
dexter
dexter
V
Protests in Ukraine , large no of people protesting against high taxes by pro American govt
Replies
3
Views
299
Village life
V
vi-va
Putin, NATO, Kennan and the Cold War
Replies
1
Views
138
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom