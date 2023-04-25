history of political statements

What's new

FkfPhDhakAIR2CC


5767c1d7d2f1f.jpg
 
villageidiot said:
No one knows. But at the time, it was meant to imply it's Benazir.
Photographer: Nawaz sarif

Also, polite request, change that fking DP pleej. It catches your eye and is creepy af until you look closely, which I don't want to.
Click to expand...
wow, really she was having the beautiful figure and liberal life :)

ok

im still finding the good photo for the DISPLAYING PICTURE

who is Arab man in your photos ?

iamnobody said:
Chant nofap mantra 101 times
Click to expand...
too late, sir..

I'm already doing 3 times the fap of this picture :D
 
Imran Khan said:
FkfPhDhakAIR2CC
Click to expand...
I don't remember the exact story but when Benazir quit exile and came back, she did a jalsa in Mandi Bahauddin, my father was in security branch and deployed there. There was some incident, I think she was groped, maybe. I don't recall exactly, But my father told me that kind of stuff was way more common in the back then olden days, than we think. Moreso than today with PTI having spread fahashi and polluted the politics

Every time I see this image and read what this sentence by the piece of shit who wrote this, I think the same. Even today, there's no way this would be in print media, I think. @RescueRanger

1682445083482.png
 

