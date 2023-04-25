history of political statements

I don't remember the exact story but when Benazir quit exile and came back, she did a jalsa in Mandi Bahauddin, my father was in security branch and deployed there. There was some incident, I think she was groped, maybe. I don't recall exactly, But my father told me that kind of stuff was way more common in the back then olden days, than we think. Moreso than today with PTI having spread fahashi and polluted the politics
Every time I see this image and read what this sentence by the piece of shit who wrote this, I think the same. Even today, there's no way this would be in print media, I think. @RescueRanger