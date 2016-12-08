History of Pashtuns-Updates And Discussions

Notable figures 1- Abbas Khan Sarwani, an Afghan historian of 16th century 2- Daud Khan Rohilla, the founder of Indo-Afghan state of Rohilkhand 3- Diler Khan Daudzai 4- Safdar Khan Babi 5- Arzani Kheshgi 6- Pir Muhammad Khan Sherwani 7- Kalu Khan Yousafzai 8- Faqir of Ipi : Myth and Reality 9- Ajab Khan Afridi 10- Dattu Sarwani, a Pashtun soldier of early 16th century 11- Sultan Nasir-ud-din Ismail Shah (Malik Makh Afghan) 12- Ahmad Yadgar - 16th century historian of the Afghans in India 13- Princess Subhan, daughter of Sultan Bahlol Lodi 14- Shah Hussain Saddozai 15- Azad Khan Afghan - The Pashtun ruler of Azerbaijan 16- Sheikh Mali Yousafzai 17- Rashid Khan Ansari 18- Najib Khan Rohilla 19- Muhammad Khan Bangash 20- Mir Mast Afridi 21- Shaikh Isa Mashwani 22- Gaju Khan Mandanr 23- Fateh Khan Barech 24- Bibi Mubaraka Yousafzai 25- Alam Khan Lodi 26- Afzal Khan Khattak 27- Ahmad Khan Bangash 28- Khushal Khan Khattak Tribes 1- Mando Khel tribe 2- Afridi tribe 3- Kasi tribe 4- Sherani tribe 5- Wardak tribe 6- -The Farmulis 7- The Chamkanis 8- Raisani tribe 9- Babi tribe 10- Dilazak tribe 11- Dotani tribe 12- Jadoon tribe 13- Khalil tribe 14- Marwat tribe 15- Naghar tribe 16- Niazi tribe 17- Sarwani tribe 18- Turi tribe 19- Jzaji tribe 20- Tirahi people (a Dardic race) Miscellaneous 1- Baloch proteges of Najib Khan Yousafzai 2- Panni - Mughal confrontations in 16th century 3- Sikandar Lodi as a founder 4- "Afghan" is non-Pashto, loanword from foreign language? 5- Afghan monuments in Bengal 6- Babur's relations with Pashtun tribes 7- Cannons of Sher Shah Suri 8- Hijrat movement, 1920 - What really happened 9- Justice of Sher Shah 10- Abundance and low prices during the reign of Sultan Ibrahim Lodi 11-The word Afghanistan existed before the reign of Ahmad Shah Abdali 12- Medieval Afghanistan extended up to Sukkur of Sindh 13- Elite ghulam corps of Ahmad Shah Abdali 14- Sher Shah Suri aimed at eradicating poverty from his empire 15- The earliest extant account of Sher Shah Sur ( Padmavat of Jaisi, 1540 A. 16- Pir Roshan was very fond of Music 17- History of Shabqadar, town and fort 18- Theory of Coptic origin of Pashtuns 19- Roads and Sarais (inns) of Sher Shah Suri 20- Roh (Medieval Afghanistan) 21- Pashtun - Baloch wars 22- Booming of Kashmir 's shawl industry during the Afghan rule (1752-1819) 23- Military organization of Lodis 24- Karrapa disaster, Aimal Khan defeats Mughals (1674) 25- Asp-i-Laila of Ranjeet Singh, the most expensive horse on Earth (originally owned by Yar Muhammad Khan Barakzai) 26 - Dresses of Afghanistan in early 19th century 27 - When Orakzais defeated the Mughal army in Tirah ( The battle of Sampagha pass , 1619 AD) 28- The role of Pashtuns in the war of succession of Mughals 29- Potohar and the Salt range under the sway of Pashtuns 30- Mughal - Yousafzai war (1667-1670) 31-History of Pashtun tribal settlements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province 32- Mongol-Afghan conflict during the period of Delhi Sultanates 33- Pashtun - Mughal War (1672-1677) 34- Afghan principality of Kasur 35- Mughal force disaster in Khyber, 1672 36- Kakars in Medieval India 37-Ancestral home of Sher Shah Suri in medieval Afghanistan 38-Afghan nobility under Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb 39- Bettani Afghans in medieval India