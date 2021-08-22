What's new

The History of Pakistan Series is based on the historical events after the creation of Pakistan.
The presenter of this video is Faisal Warraich a senior journalist and master's degree holder in Mass Communications.


Episode#01: When a General refused Quaid-e-Azam's order.


Episode#03: The Story of Pakistan (1948-1951).


Episode#08: History of Pakistan (Fall of East Pakistan-1971)
 
Episode#22: In this episode, the story of the ICC Cricket World Cup 1992 is presented. The victory in this world cup is one of the most memorable moments of the history of Pakistan.


Episode#37: the story of the famous nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998. First India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran and then Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee sought membership of the Atomic Club. But the Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif was under great pressure from US President Bill Clinton.
 
Episode#40: The story of preparations of Kargil also known as Operation Koh Paima.


Episode#55: Why did Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan apologize to the Nation?
 
