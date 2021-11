History of Pakistan Series | In Urdu

Operation “ #MidnightJackal ” has been regarded as one of the most controversial parts of Pakistan’s history. While the “Pakka Qila” Tragedy in Hyderabad led to the downfall of the then PPP government, led by Benazir Bhutto. #DekhoSunoJano is presenting the 22nd episode of the #HistoryOfPakistan series. In this episode the story of the ICC cricket world cup 1992 is presented. The victory in this world cup is one of the most memorable moments of the history of Pakistan. Here you'll see how Pakistan cricket team struggled and won against all odds. How Imran Khan’s leadership inspired his teammates as well as the fans back home.Here's another chapter from #HistoryOfPakistan is presented by #DekhoSunoJano , In this episode we'll show you the game of thrones within Bhutto family. You'll see how Murtaza Bhutto came back from exile.Here’s the #HistoryOfPakistan ’s Episode #30 on #DekhoSunoJano . Here you’ll see how a simple wish to open trade routes turned into most fascinating tale of 90s.Here's the long waited story of #Karachi Operation Clean Up for the viewers of #DekhoSunoJano in the on going series #HistoryOfPakistan . Here we'll show you how the Karachi Operation started in 1991-92. You'll also come to know that how MQM become so powerful in Karachi after an accident in 1985.37th episode of the #HistoryOfPakistan is the story of the famous nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998. First India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran and then Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee sought membership of the Atomic Club. But the Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif was under great pressure from the US president Bill Clinton. Benazir Bhutto and Imran Khan were also in favor of the blasts. Yet there were threats of sanctions against Pakistan. A plane hijacking also threatened the nuclear tests. Yet Nawaz Sharif stood his ground and Pakistan conducted nuclear blasts in Chagai district of Balochistan.