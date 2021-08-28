What's new

History of Pakistan Series | In Urdu

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,561
24
22,902
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

When a General refused Quaid-e-Azam's order (Episode#1)

#HistoryOfPakistan, Pakistan story, Pakistan Today and Tomorrow, Pakistan Facts, Pakistan and India partition issues, Pakistan News, Pakistan information, Pakistan Army, Pakistani politicians, Pakistan Now and Then, etc.

Here we are making History of Pakistan in a very interesting style in the Urdu language. The presenter of this video is Faisal Warraich a senior journalist and master degree holder in Mass Communications. The team behind the video is all well educated and every person is at least a master's degree holder and has more than ten years of experience in his job description.

Pakistan Zindabad

Some Notable Episodes:


The Story of Pakistan - Episode # 03 1948-1951


Gwadar is a port city on the southwestern coast of Baluchistan, Pakistan. The city is located on the shores of the Arabian Sea, approximately 700 kilometers to the west of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi.


History of Paksitan Episode No 08


Here we'll tell the story of last days of ZIa ul Haq era. Three very important things happened those days altogether. One was Geneva accord, 2nd was the death trap for Zial ul Haq and Transfer of Power game. Meanwhile a very sad incident also happened known as Ojhri Capm Disaster which claims 103 precious human lives. In this Episode 13 you'll see the amazing story of Zia's last three days also.


#KhalistanMovement was on its peak in India when Indian PM Rajiv Ghandhi met Benazir Bhutto in Pakistan 1988. That was a historic moment but B Bhutto did a grave mistake, which has to pay her entire career and her party. For full story watch the above #HistoryOfPakistan 's Episode 17

This guy is really doing a great job in making these videos about our history. So, I thought instead of posting separate threads why not make a single one like all other threads in PDF.
 
Operation “#MidnightJackal” has been regarded as one of the most controversial parts of Pakistan’s history. While the “Pakka Qila” Tragedy in Hyderabad led to the downfall of the then PPP government, led by Benazir Bhutto.


#DekhoSunoJano is presenting the 22nd episode of the #HistoryOfPakistan series. In this episode the story of the ICC cricket world cup 1992 is presented. The victory in this world cup is one of the most memorable moments of the history of Pakistan. Here you'll see how Pakistan cricket team struggled and won against all odds. How Imran Khan’s leadership inspired his teammates as well as the fans back home.


Here's another chapter from #HistoryOfPakistan is presented by #DekhoSunoJano , In this episode we'll show you the game of thrones within Bhutto family. You'll see how Murtaza Bhutto came back from exile.


Here’s the #HistoryOfPakistan’s Episode #30 on #DekhoSunoJano . Here you’ll see how a simple wish to open trade routes turned into most fascinating tale of 90s.


Here's the long waited story of #Karachi Operation Clean Up for the viewers of #DekhoSunoJano in the on going series #HistoryOfPakistan. Here we'll show you how the Karachi Operation started in 1991-92. You'll also come to know that how MQM become so powerful in Karachi after an accident in 1985.


37th episode of the #HistoryOfPakistan is the story of the famous nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998. First India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran and then Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee sought membership of the Atomic Club. But the Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif was under great pressure from the US president Bill Clinton. Benazir Bhutto and Imran Khan were also in favor of the blasts. Yet there were threats of sanctions against Pakistan. A plane hijacking also threatened the nuclear tests. Yet Nawaz Sharif stood his ground and Pakistan conducted nuclear blasts in Chagai district of Balochistan.
 
In this video, you'll see the preparations of Kargil also known as Operation Koh Paima. You'll see how Gen. Musharraf along with three other generals planned a limited which eventually ends in an expected way. It's the 40th episode and 3rd last of this season.


n the 44th Episode of #HistoryOfPakistan by #FaisalWarraich you'll find the answers of the following questions
1- How the Coup d'état of Pakistan in October 1999 happened?
2- What happened in the last hour of the Coup?
3 - Who did the Coup actually?
4 - What happened to PM Nawaz Sharif in 1999?
5 - Flight PK -805 was ordered not to land in Karachi, Why?
6- Did Flight PK-805 was meant to land in Muscat or Ahmadabad in India?
7 - What Breg. Nadeem Taj, ADC of Gen. Musharraf did in the cockpit of PK-805?
8 - What happened to Kargil's inquiry?
9 - What Gen. Mehmood said to Nawaz Sharif at the last moment
10 - Gen Muzafer Usmani and Col Shahid are the most important characters of that Coup 1999, and why? 11- What was the most interesting, thrilling, and full of suspense story of the Pakistan history in the late 1990s


In this video of #DekhoSunoJano #HistoryOfPakistan you’ll get the answers of the following questions
1 - How Gen. Musharraf supported the US in 2001?
2 - Who was Amrullah Saleh and what was his connection with Massoud?


Why Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan apologized to the Nation (Episode#55)


History of Pakistan Episode # 056
Here you'll see the details of the incidents that happened between 2005 and 2006 in Balochistan.
 
