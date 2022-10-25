History of Karachi ...



From the pages of history:-



Some people believe that Karachi’s development took place after 1947. Here are some facts about Karachi & it’s history!



Karachi Port Trust 1857

Karachi Chamber of Commerce 1860

Karachi Airport 1924

Karachi Railway St. 1898

NED Eng College 1923

Dow Med College 1945

Sindh Madrisat ul Islam 1885

DJ Science College 1887

NGV High School 1855

St. Patrick High Sch 1861

St Joseph's Convent School, Karachi 1861

Karachi Grammar 1847

St. Paul's High Sch. 1940

SM Law Collage 1947

SM Science College 1943

Civil Hospital 1888

Jinnah Hospital 1930

Karachi Municipal

Corporation 1927

Karachi Municipal Commission 1852

KESC 1913

Sindh high court. 1923

Sindh assembly bldg 1940

Sindh Club 1871

S. Governor House 1843

Civil Hospital Karachi 1898

Karachi Zoo 1878

Victoria Museum

(Supreme Court) 1887

Karachi Gymkhana 1886

Hindu gymkhana 1925

Star Cinema 1917

Empress Market 1884

Lea Market 1927

Karachi Boat Club 1881

Mereweather Tower 1884

Karachi Race Course 1913

Fisherman's Coop S. 1945



Sharing the details of his research, Kalmatti said that Bath Island was an island, which was 30 feet above sea level and up to 1935, sea water used to touch its western side. “People of Karachi used to visit this place for swimming. There were remains of an ancient city on this island” he said. About Boat Basin, he said, “It was established in 1912 and the area was originally spread over 21 acres. It used to be a pond for sailing and motor boats, and had four piers.”



About Clifton, the writer said that people in earlier days used to call Clifton by its old name ‘Mahadev’ because of the Mahadev Rataneshwar Temple. Another name in common use was ‘Hawa Bunder’. “It was an island connected to the city through a wooden bridge,” he said adding that it was named Clifton in British Era.



In his book Kalmatti has referred to two different theories about this name. He quoted a book ‘Kurrachee: Past, Present and Future’, written by Alexander F Baillie and said, “The place was named after birth place of English General Charles Napier who belonged to Clifton that is in UK.” Referring to his research he said, “I believe it was named after Mr Clifton who was an assistant collector in the colonial period.”



The book said that Gizri was once famous owing to evidence of fish. Its original name is derived from ‘Gishri’, a kind of fish found in salty waters. The name was changed to Gisri then Gizri. The book talked about how original names of places and areas of Karachi have been changed. It said that in 1967 Mauripur Airport was renamed to Masroor Base after a pilot who had died in a plane crash.



Similarly, Lalu Khet was renamed to Liaquatabad, Banghoria Goth to Azizabad, Molri to Safari Park, and Pipri Bander to Port Qasim.



In his book, Kalmatti, referring to Sindh Gazette, mentioned the hurricane cyclone that devastated Karachi in 1902.



Regarding Baba Island and Bhit Island, Kalmatti said that there have been settlements on these islands for more than 400 years. “The Katchi community, who are Sindhi speaking and fishermen, and call themselves Morrio Pota, live here. Many of them later moved to Shams Pir and other coastal areas of Karachi, “He said adding that head of Katchi is called Patel and chief of Sindhi fishermen is called Jamote.”



But that came to an end in 1902 with two consecutive storms that year. The first storm was on May 13 at 8am that had devastated entire Karachi and killed 225 people. The second hurricane occurred on June 13 with winds and high tides that had become more intense,” the book said while quoting AH Atkin’s report published in 1907.



