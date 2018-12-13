HISTORY OF INDONESIA in 12 Minutes

Thanks for the thread. Well there is some addition that I would want to say. First is that Sumatra and Java are the two main islands that shape Indonesian history just like have been seen on the story. Sumatran people not only make the first big kingdom in Indonesia which is Srivijaya but later also build the first Islamic Sultanates. Later many Sultanates are made along the nation and help decrease and in the end defeat Hindu kingdom, Majapahit. Islam was first flourist in Sumatra as the region is the near sea trading route of Malacca Strait, later Islam is spread into another region like Kalimantan and Java.There is recent video made by CNA (Singapore TV media) about Majapahit that you are maybe interested on it.